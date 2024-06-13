J&J Snack Foods Brings Portfolio of Fun Brands to Slick City Action Park

Dippin' Dots®, ¡Hola! Churros ®, SUPERPRETZEL® and The ICEE Company® are now available at Slick City locations across the country

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrill seekers, get ready to embark on a flavor-packed adventure! J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF), a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, announced today a long-term partnership with Slick City, a company providing consumers with fun-filled family action featuring indoor slides, air courts, birthday parties and more, to bring four of their most popular brands to the park's concessions. The partnership will bring J&J Snack Foods' beloved brands Dippin' Dots, ¡Hola! Churros, SUPERPRETZEL, and ICEE to Slick City locations nationwide.

J&J Snack Foods' brands are synonymous with fun and round out the indoor amusement park experience. The following brands are available now at all open Slick City locations in Denver, CO, St. Louis, MO, Katy, TX, and the new Peoria, AZ location:

Dippin' Dots: The original beaded ice cream will bring its iconic flavors to Slick City guests. It will be the exclusive beaded ice cream vendor for all Slick City locations.





¡Hola! Churros: Authentic, crispy, and golden brown, ¡Hola! Churros are the perfect anytime treat that inspires curiosity and creates memories. Slick City fans can snack on perfectly-bite sized ¡Hola! Churros Bites, topped with cinnamon sugar.





ICEE: Feel like a kid again with ICEE! America's favorite frozen beverage brings its fan-favorite flavors Red Cherry, Blue Raspberry, and their newest flavor, FROOT LOOPS to Slick City.





: Feel like a kid again with ICEE! America's favorite frozen beverage brings its fan-favorite flavors , Blue Raspberry, and their newest flavor, FROOT LOOPS to Slick City. SUPERPRETZEL: Warm, delicious and ready in seconds, SUPERPRETZEL Soft Pretzel Bites complete the snacking experience at Slick City.

The full snack portfolio will be available at four new Slick City locations in Denton, TX, North Aurora, IL, Wauwatosa, WI and Houston, TX as they continue to open throughout the year.

"We are excited to bring our core brands, Dippin' Dots, ¡Hola! Churros, ICEE, and SUPERPRETZEL, to Slick City guests, enhancing the adventure experience with our flavorful and fun snack portfolio," said Dan Fachner, President and CEO, J&J Snack Foods. "This partnership solidifies our commitment to serving fun and ensuring adventure seekers everywhere can enjoy our delicious products while creating unforgettable memories with friends and family."

"We're thrilled to offer our guests J&J Snack Foods' iconic lineup of products, which are already in high demand at our open Slick City locations," said Bron Launsby, Founder and CEO, Slick City Action Park. "From frozen treats like Dippin' Dots and ICEE, to warm and fresh SUPERPRETZEL and ¡Hola! Churros Bites, J&J has a snack for every adventure-seeker."

For more information on J&J Snack Foods, please visit www.jjsnack.com. For more information about the company's foodservice products, please visit www.jjsnackfoodservice.com. For more information on Slick City, please visit www.slickcity.com. For related imagery, please click here.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF ) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for the foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com .

About Slick City

Founded in 2021 by Bron Launsby, Slick City's mission is to combine proprietary, "We've gotta do that!" attractions with an exceptional guest experience to inspire, engage and entertain thrill seekers of all ages. Slick City offers a first- of- its- kind experience as the world's only "waterless water park" and unlike other brands in the family entertainment industry, it is truly made for everyone. With four locations currently open near St. Louis, MO, Denver, CO, Katy, TX, and Peoria, AZ the brand has seen incredible demand in the first years of operation. Slick City is constantly working on improving, unveiling new slides frequently, and focuses on keeping all innovation processes in house, with 40 patents filed or granted for their proprietary slides so far. Slick City has awarded 15+ franchise locations since their franchising launch in February 2024. The brand is eager to continue expanding throughout the U.S. and is looking for potential partners that are experienced in business management, family entertainment or franchise industries.

