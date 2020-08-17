J&J Snack Foods Heats Up Frozen Snack Category with SUPERPRETZEL® Filled Soft Pretzel Bites

"We worked diligently to research and develop a product that would enhance our long-standing iconic soft pretzel, while providing fans with a deliciously simple snacking solution," said Alissa Davis, Vice President of Marketing for J&J Snacks Foods Corp. "As we strive to be innovative within the category, we also stay mindful of what is sought out by consumers in-market, which we believe to be easy, cheese-filled snacks for solo snacking, entertaining and even quick mini meals."

Cheese-filled products comprise nearly 40%* of the total frozen snack category and continue to show growth nationwide. SUPERPRETZEL® Filled Soft Pretzel Bites are available in the freezer section of select retailers nationwide for an SRP of $4.99-$5.99. These cheesy, pop-able soft pretzels can be served as a football Sunday Funday appetizer, after school snack or quick meal replacement.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe's & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. With nearly twenty manufacturing facilities, and more than $1 billion in annual revenue, J&J Snack Foods Corp. has continued to see steady growth as a company, reaching record sales for 48 consecutive years. The company consistently seeks out opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

* IRI Total US Multi Outlet, Latest 52 Weeks Ending July 12, 2020

SOURCE J&J Snack Foods Corp.

