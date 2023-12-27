JJC TEC Completed the E Round Financing, AGF Invested

News provided by

Asia Green Fund

27 Dec, 2023, 10:56 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Beijing JJC Technology Co., Ltd. (referred to as "JJC") completed the E-round financing. The investment is led by SDIC Fund and Seekers Capital, followed by China Venture Capital Fund, Jingguoguan Equity Investment Fund, Starlight Capital, and Asia Green Fund, and existing investors Summitview Capital and China Merchants Capital. The fund will go towards the continuous R&D of the Smart Wrench and Clusters System. This investment is in line with COP28 efforts and the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter that aims to accelerate climate action.

JJC focuses on the R&D, manufacturing, and high-end technical services of Smart Wrench and its system in the petroleum industry. JJC insists on independent innovation and has developed multiple products such as Smart Wrench, Mechanical Seal Washpipe, Hydraulic Power Unit, Hydraulic Elevator and Hydraulic Power Slip Handler, etc., and built the "Tripro® Walker" Drilling Rig Automation System, providing comprehensive smart drilling solutions in the petroleum drilling and production industry, helping China gradually realizing domestic alternative solutions in the high-end manufacturing field of petroleum equipment and ensuring national energy security.

Jin Zhang, Founding Partner of AGF, said: "The localization of high-end intelligent equipment and the application of new materials has always been the focused investment direction of AGF. In the field of oil & gas exploration and development, JJC has developed several automatic drilling equipment that exceed the international leading level, which not only significantly improves the stability and safety of fieldwork of oil & gas exploration and development, but also greatly improves the working environment of workers, and reduces carbon emissions through the improvement of operating efficiency and other patented technologies, which is a significant ESG performance. Furthermore, JJC owns unique technical advantages in offshore drilling and inland deep well drilling, maintaining the stability of China's crude oil production and safeguarding national energy security. "

SOURCE Asia Green Fund

Also from this source

Atantares has Completed Two Rounds of RMB100 Million Financing, and the Pre-A Round is led by Asia Green Fund

Recently, Atantares announced the completion of Pre-A and Pre-A+ financing all around RMB100 million. The Pre-A round is led by Asia Green Fund,...

Asia Green Fund Post-investment Management Method: "Nurtured" Service to Help Portfolios with High-Quality Development

"Empowerment" is the core competence of PE/VC institutions after investment. Asia Green Fund (AGF) has always adhered to the investment strategy of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.