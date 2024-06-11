J.Jill Invests in Helping Women Find What Feels Right with New Trade-In Experience for Clothes They'll Actually Love to Wear

The struggle over liking what's in their closets is real. Women ages 40-65 reported having not worn 36% of their clothing in the past two years and almost 25% said they have wasted more than $500 on those unworn clothes, according to a new survey conducted by Wakefield Research and commissioned by J.Jill. Even with a closet full of clothes, nearly 9 in 10 women acknowledge they always end up wearing the same items. J.Jill aims to have women fill their closets with more quality and versatile pieces that they will love to wear, such as luxurious pima and Supima tops, sundresses and linen suits in inclusive sizes XS-4X, regular, petite and tall. Here's how the You Choose trade-in works:

Shoppers can visit jjillyouchoose.com, sign up for the You Choose experience and follow a few prompts to receive their special gift from J.Jill for their trade-in. You Choose is available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

Shoppers who sign up will receive a $100 J.Jill gift card, an on-trend necklace ( $39 retail), and a prepaid mailing envelope to send in their gently worn piece of work-appropriate clothing.

retail), and a prepaid mailing envelope to send in their gently worn piece of work-appropriate clothing. J.Jill will donate the customer's gently worn piece to Bottomless Closet, a foundation focused on helping empower women in need to enter the workforce and achieve success. Bottomless Closet is a partner organization of the J.Jill Compassion Fund , which empowers and supports women who are underserved by partnering with community-based organizations.

"We seek to inspire women to build that one wardrobe that is true to them. Every piece of clothing we design is created with quality and long-lasting fabrics that help women fill their closets with pieces that serve their complete lifestyle," Elliot Staples, Senior Vice President Creative Director of J.Jill, said. "The You Choose experience is that spark of inspiration to help women test out something new and find inspiration and excitement in a closet that fulfills the versatility, comfort and style that she deserves."

According to the survey, 72% of women don't feel confident when they open their closet to choose something to wear. When it comes to shopping for new clothes, women said comfort, fit and fabric quality are most important. Almost 80% prefer versatile pieces that can work for multiple occasions over a closet full of trendy clothing to fit their every mood. About one-third cited versatility among the top three factors they consider.

The You Choose experience is part of the brand's latest milestone campaign, One Wardrobe, No Limits, which provides both existing and new customers with a fabric-first approach underscoring J.Jill's commitment to quality and complementing customers' every endeavor. J.Jill is on a mission to help more women break away from the feeling that pieces of clothing are strictly for work or weekends, and that some pieces prioritize comfort while others prioritize style. One Wardrobe, No Limits emphasizes having a wardrobe filled with versatile styles that allow the J.Jill customer to take on the totality of every day.

About J.Jill, Inc.

J.Jill is a national lifestyle brand that provides apparel, footwear and accessories designed to help its customers move through a full life with ease. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful, and inspired style that celebrates the totality of all women and designs its products with its core brand ethos in mind: keep it simple and make it matter. J.Jill offers a high touch customer experience through over 200 stores nationwide and a robust ecommerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston. For more information, please visit www.jjill.com or http://investors.jjill.com . The information included on our websites is not incorporated by reference herein.

About the Survey

The J.Jill survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. women ages 40-65 March 4-11, 2024, using an email invitation and an online survey. This data has been weighted to ensure accurate representation.

