JJ's House Offers Discount Wedding Dresses Ahead of Peak Marriage Season

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While Old Man Winter may be rallying his defenses with multiple bouts of late-season snow, ice and a lingering chill across the northern United States, the calendar doesn't lie: spring has arrived and with it, the beginning of the most popular time of year to say "I do."

Despite the continued cold and snow — March is on pace to be one of the snowiest on record for places like Boston and interior New England — the months of April, May and particularly June are when couples most often tie the knot. They do so this time of year for obvious reasons: for much of the U.S., May and June feature warm and sunny weather, without the oppressive heat of July, August and early September. The days are nearing their longest length of the year, and for many, the season of re-birth and new beginnings is symbolic of the new home a soon-to-be-married couple is about to create.

But with this vernal popularity comes a price — literally. The average cost of a wedding in the U.S. is $35,329. Granted, this average takes into account some of the most expensive cities in the U.S. like New York and Los Angeles. But in even more rural/semi-rural locations, say for example, in the exurbs of Detroit, Michigan, like Clarkston or Ortonville, families can still expect to shell out $10,000 at least. And for most Americans, that too is a significant figure.

Recognizing the need to bring these costs in line, JJ's House, a leading global online retailer for wedding gowns, special event dresses, wedding party dresses and accessories, is pleased to offer one of the widest selections of discount wedding dresses at amazing prices, with most gowns priced between $150 and $200. That's compared to the average cost of a wedding dress, which as of 2016, according to The Knot, stood at $1,564, or a savings of 87 percent to 90 percent!

"For the style and budget-conscious couple or their parents purchasing the wedding dress, JJ's House really goes the extra mile in providing elegance and beauty at affordable prices," says Linda Buyer, the company's CEO. "The significant savings means that money could be put toward other aspects of the wedding experience or saved for the honeymoon. Our discount wedding dresses allow the wearer to still feel special with unique touches while saving money. And as wedding planners know, the spring season is hectic already — often with other parties, including weddings, baby showers and bachelor and bachelorette parties. We don't want to add to that burden."

For customers looking for the perfect discount wedding dress, JJ's House offers over 1,100 items from which to select. Styles are as varied as colors and customers can select "princess scoop," "sheath/column scoop" and "Ball-gown floor-length" options, among many others. All dresses likewise can be custom-fit for size, fabric, neckline, embellishment and back style. Popular colors include stormy, ink blue, wisteria, silver, taupe and champagne shades. In addition to style and price, JJ's House also specializes in comfort and fit. Discount wedding dresses from JJ's House allow the wearer to move easily at their wedding and be active all through the night and late-evening festivities and after-party affairs.

Founded in 2007, JJ's House turns fantasy into reality by providing exceptional dresses of all types for a variety of special occasions. The company's collection uses only the highest-quality materials and detailing, creating styles that are not only timeless but represent the best in value. JJ's House also offers a safe and secure shopping environment for all customers and relies on trusted payment processing systems and integrates VeriSign's globally recognized payment technology. The company accepts credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Western Union and PayPal payments.

"Whether it's April, May or June, peak wedding season is a special time of year," adds Buyer. "After all, there's a reason why mid-to-late spring is such a popular time of year to get married — it's understandable that with heightened demand, prices go up. But at JJ's House, we want to reduce that financial stress by offering exquisite discount wedding dresses that maximize beauty and help brides look as radiant as they can be on their special day. Buy a dress that's ideal for your wedding and be prepared to amaze your guests with a memorable wedding gown."

For more information about JJ's House and to learn about its discount wedding dresses, contact Jennifer Grant, marketing manager, at service@jjshouse.com.

ABOUT JJ'S HOUSE

Founded in 2007, JJ's House is the global leading online retailer for wedding gowns, special event dresses, wedding party dresses and accessories. Customers can browse the vast online selection and choose their favorite dresses with great satisfaction. JJ's House prides itself on exceptional customer service, high quality and affordable prices.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jjs-house-offers-discount-wedding-dresses-ahead-of-peak-marriage-season-300620819.html

SOURCE JJ's House