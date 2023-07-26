JK Tech and OneShield Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Delivery Team Capabilities

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  JK Tech, a global IT services and solutions company is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with OneShield, a leading provider of innovative insurance technology solutions. This collaboration with JK Tech aims to augment OneShield's delivery, reinforcing their commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.

As the insurance industry continues to evolve and adapt to rapidly changing market dynamics, there is an increasing demand for cutting-edge technology solutions. OneShield has been at the forefront of this transformation, offering a comprehensive suite of cloud-based core systems and digital engagement solutions to help insurance carriers streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction.

"We are delighted to join forces with OneShield in this strategic partnership," said Aloke Paskar, President and CEO at JK Tech. "By combining our technical expertise with their industry-leading solutions, we are poised to deliver exceptional results and drive successful outcomes for insurers, insurance start-ups, and MGAs. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and Hyperautomation solutions that meet the evolving needs of the insurance industry."

Leveraging JK Tech's skilled resources, OneShield aims to enhance its delivery team's capabilities and increase its capacity to undertake large-scale projects. By combining the domain knowledge and industry-leading technology solutions of OneShield with JK Tech's technical proficiency, the partnership aims to accelerate the deployment of transformative digital solutions for some of the leading carriers in the North American P&C insurance space.

OneShield's CEO, Cameron Parker, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with JK Tech to strengthen our delivery team and expand our capabilities. This collaboration enables us to effectively meet the evolving needs of our customers, offering faster time-to-market, enhanced scalability, and increased innovation in technology initiatives. From digital transformations to technical projects for insurance start-ups and MGAs, we are committed to empowering our clients across the entire spectrum of the insurance industry."

About JK Tech

JK Tech is a next-generation Digital and Business Consulting provider enabling clients globally to navigate their Digital Transformation. The organization stands by its vision of being 'committed to a superior experience' with its customers, its people, and its social environment.

JK Tech offers specialized capabilities across Healthcare, Retail & Consumer Products, and Insurance with its niche Hyperautomation solutions leveraging Data and Analytics that help improve their performance and create lasting value across its enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.jktech.com

About OneShield

OneShield provides business solutions for P&C insurers and MGAs of all sizes.

OneShield's cloud-based and SaaS platforms include enterprise-level policy management, billing, claims, rating, relationship management, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics.

Designed specifically for personal, commercial, and specialty insurance, our solutions support over 90 lines of business. OneShield's clients, some of the world's leading insurers, benefit from optimized workflows, pre-built content, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and pricing models designed to lower the total cost of ownership.

Our global footprint includes corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, with additional offices throughout India.

For more information, visit www.OneShield.com

