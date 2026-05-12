JK Tech Brings Agentic AI to the Forefront at Two Major Industry Events

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a global AI and Data solutions provider has announced its participation in two premier U.S. industry forums- HFS Spring Summit and Datos Regional Property & Casualty Insurance Forum, underscoring its commitment to helping U.S. enterprises accelerate AI-led transformation with measurable business outcomes. The company will showcase how its AI-first portfolio is enabling enterprises across industries to move beyond experimentation and operationalize intelligence at scale.

As U.S. businesses grapple with growing complexity, disconnected systems, and mounting pressure to do more with less, JK Tech is stepping in with a clear message: intelligence shouldn't sit in silos- it should be adaptable and agile.

At the HFS Spring Summit, the spotlight falls on JIVA, JK Tech's enterprise-ready Agentic AI platform, alongside its Enterprise Ontology framework. Together, these solutions help organizations build AI systems that are contextual, governed, and explainable — not just powerful. The goal is faster decisions, modernized service delivery, and meaningful transformation across enterprise operations. Retail and commerce leaders will also get a look at Orbiee, JK Tech's conversational commerce platform, which brings intent-aware, emotionally intelligent engagement to customer interactions, driving more personalized experiences, stronger loyalty, and better conversion outcomes.

At Datos Insights, JK Tech shifts focus to the insurance sector, showing how the same AI-led approach can help insurers modernize underwriting, claims, customer service, and core operations. The emphasis is on contextual intelligence, responsible AI, and automation that delivers real, measurable results, not just technological novelty.

Across both events, JK Tech's core argument is consistent: the future of enterprise AI isn't about isolated pilots. It's about systems that work together, at scale, in the real world.

"U.S. enterprises are no longer looking for AI that simply informs, they need AI that acts," said Deepak Srinivasan, Chief Solutions Officer at JK Tech. "We're helping organizations move from disconnected experimentation to intelligent, outcome-driven execution by combining agentic AI, trusted enterprise data, and domain context into systems that deliver measurable business value."

By participating in both forums, JK Tech is reinforcing its role as a reliable transformation partner for U.S. enterprises.

About JK Tech

JK Tech is a GenAI-focused data and AI services organization empowering enterprises across Retail, CPG, and Insurance. Through deep expertise in data platforms, AI orchestration, and enterprise transformation and flagship solutions such as JIVA, its Gen AI Orchestrator, and Orbiee, its conversational commerce platform, JK Tech helps global organizations unlock actionable insights, operational excellence, and sustainable growth. To learn more, visit www.jktech.com. Find JK Tech on X, LinkedIn.

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SOURCE JK Tech