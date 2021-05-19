JK Tech launches transformational industry solutions in the Hyperautomation space by forging a strategic partnership with EvoluteIQ

NEW YORK and STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a global IT solutions company, partners with EvoluteIQ, a market-leading technology company for hyperautomation. This strategic alliance positions JK Tech to co-develop transformative business solutions in Claims Processing, Compliance, Financial Services and Healthcare and Customer Journey Management in Retail and CPG using the e.IQ Low-code/No-code hyperautomation platform.

Hyperautomation has been coined by Gartner as the "next stage of evolution" and is included in their list of the "top 10 strategic trends" for 2021 and beyond. The e.IQ platform combines low-code / no-code, iBPMS, AI, ML, IoT, RPA Integration, Blockchain and data processing to deliver end-to-end enterprise automation.

JK Tech and EvoluteIQ will help enterprises modernize and unlock the next level of digital disruption by accelerating the adoption of hyperautomation across complex business processes to maximize the overall business productivity. Organizations can look to realize operational costs savings of at least 30% by combining process simplification, domain and a robust technology platform.

Aloke Paskar, President and CEO, JK Tech, said, "Our collaboration with EvoluteIQ has positioned us to co-create industry solutions and bring next-generation value to our existing and new customers. In the disruptive world of digital transformation, enterprises will rapidly migrate from experimenting on tactical automation initiatives to unlocking automation's true potential by embracing the hyper automation paradigm. We are excited to announce this partnership in one of our key solutions that will focus on customer-driven innovation while pairing AI/ML with RPA to tackle real-world issues of automation."

"We are thrilled to have eIQ platform power JK Tech's Industry based automation offerings," said Sameet Gupte, CEO, EvoluteIQ. "This partnership not only enables JK Tech to launch hyperautomation solutions rapidly, but also bolsters the professional service's capacity for EvoluteIQ, given the global scale and presence of JK Tech," Gupte added.

About EvoluteIQ

EvoluteIQ is a Nordea & Confidus Venture Capital backed company based out of Stockholm, Sweden. The core platform e.IQ is, an end-to-end Enablement Platform for hyperautomation that combines the capabilities of low-code / no-code, iBPMS, AI, ML, IOT, RPA Integration, OCR, Blockchain and data processing on a single integrated platform.

About JK Tech

Founded in 1994, JK Tech is a next-generation Digital and IT services provider enabling clients globally to navigate their digital transformation. We stand by our vision of "committed to a superior experience" with our customers, our people, and our social environment.

We offer specialized capabilities across automotive, manufacturing, retail & consumer products, healthcare with our niche solutions across Modernization and Automation.

