JK Tech Partners with Google Cloud to accelerate Digital Innovation and advance its Gen AI capabilities

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a global provider of next-generation Digital and Business Consulting Services has announced a partnership with Google Cloud across the US, and the UK. With a large pool of GCP-certified associates onboard, JK Tech will elevate offerings in the Application Development, Cloud Migration, Data Management, and Machine Learning space. This collaboration aims to lead the transformative advancements of cloud capabilities in leveraging Gen AI, enabling organizations to harness the full potential of Google Cloud technologies. Furthering this aim, JK Tech's Gen AI Accelerator- JIVA stands at the forefront of innovation to bring life to enterprise data. This indicates the organization's endeavor to empower all its solutions with the capability of Google Cloud.

JK Tech's distinctiveness comes from extensive expertise in three key areas. The Gen AI and Analytics expertise harnesses the power of advanced Data Analytics and AI applications. The deep expertise in industries such as Retail & CPG, and insurance enables an understanding of industry-specific challenges. With the strategic partnership with Google Cloud, JK Tech has expanded its offerings to ensure efficient and scalable deployment of solutions in the cloud environment. This would provide the organization with the unique ability to respond precisely and innovatively to a wide range of customer needs.

In a statement, Vedang Singhania, Head- Marketing and Alliances of JK Tech, says, "At JK Tech, our commitment is to equip organizations with cutting-edge technology solutions that enhance business growth and innovation. Our collaboration with Google Cloud is a major achievement in our efforts to provide customers with unparalleled cloud services. Using Google Cloud's state-of-the-art infrastructure and JK Tech's domain expertise, we aim to accelerate our client's journey to digital transformation. In the future, we plan to create a Strategic Business Unit (SBU) dedicated exclusively to Google Cloud services. This SBU will emphasize specialization in cloud services, ensuring expertise and customized solutions for our clients. Keeping our focus on Google Cloud, we will be participating in Google Next'24 scheduled on April 9-11 in Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas."

