JK Tech Recognized as a Leading Hyperautomation Service Provider by Gartner

News provided by

JK Tech

18 Oct, 2023, 06:30 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a global provider of next-generation Digital and Business Consulting Services has been recognized by Gartner as a leading Hyperautomation service provider in its Competitive Landscape: Hyperautomation Service Providers Report. This marks a significant milestone in JK Tech's journey, reaffirming its commitment to delivering innovative solutions and pushing the boundaries of Hyperautomation technology.

"Our Hyperautomation framework empowers clients with approximately 70% increase in efficiency and thus is a game-changer for businesses. This accolade by Gartner is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team to providing cutting-edge technology solutions with domain expertise to our clients," said Aloke Paskar, President & CEO, of JK Tech. "Hyperautomation is rapidly changing the way organizations operate, and we are committed to helping businesses across the globe harness its full potential."

JK Tech has a proven track record of delivering Hyperautomation led solutions to clients in a wide range of industries including Healthcare and Lifesciences, Retail & CPG, and Insurance. The company has implemented solutions that have enabled organizations to reduce costs, increase productivity, and enhance their competitive edge.

Gartner's report on Hyperautomation solidifies its crucial role in accelerating digital transformation, to empower businesses to stay competitive and agile. In an era where data and processes are growing more complex, Hyperautomation is the key to unlocking new opportunities and ensuring long-term success.

As a prominent Hyperautomation service provider, JK Tech remains committed to innovation and excellence. The organization continuously invests in research and development, staying at the forefront of technological advancements, and collaborating with clients to deliver customized Hyperautomation solutions that address their specific needs.

About JK Tech 

JK Tech is a next-generation Digital and Business Consulting provider enabling clients globally to navigate their Digital Transformation. The organization stands by its vision of being 'committed to a superior experience' with its customers, its people, and its social environment. JK Tech offers specialized capabilities across Healthcare, Retail & Consumer products, and Insurance with its niche Hyperautomation solutions leveraging Data and Analytics that help improve their performance and create lasting value across its enterprises. To learn more, visit www.jktech.com. Find JK Tech on Twitter, LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1513832/3012700/JK_Tech_Logo.jpg

SOURCE JK Tech

Also from this source

JK Tech Secures Victory in the 13th Annual Globee® Business Awards

JK Tech Secures Victory in the 13th Annual Globee® Business Awards

With immense pride, JK Tech, a global provider of next-generation Digital and Business Consulting Services, announces its well-deserved Gold at the...
JK Tech Joins Hands with Competera to Elevate AI-Driven Pricing Solutions for the Retail and CPG Industries

JK Tech Joins Hands with Competera to Elevate AI-Driven Pricing Solutions for the Retail and CPG Industries

JK Tech, a global provider of next-generation Digital and Business Consulting Services has announced a global partnership with Competera, an AI...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.