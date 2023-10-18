JK Tech Recognized as a Leading Hyperautomation Service Provider by Gartner

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a global provider of next-generation Digital and Business Consulting Services has been recognized by Gartner as a leading Hyperautomation service provider in its Competitive Landscape: Hyperautomation Service Providers Report. This marks a significant milestone in JK Tech's journey, reaffirming its commitment to delivering innovative solutions and pushing the boundaries of Hyperautomation technology.

"Our Hyperautomation framework empowers clients with approximately 70% increase in efficiency and thus is a game-changer for businesses. This accolade by Gartner is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team to providing cutting-edge technology solutions with domain expertise to our clients," said Aloke Paskar, President & CEO, of JK Tech. "Hyperautomation is rapidly changing the way organizations operate, and we are committed to helping businesses across the globe harness its full potential."

JK Tech has a proven track record of delivering Hyperautomation led solutions to clients in a wide range of industries including Healthcare and Lifesciences, Retail & CPG, and Insurance. The company has implemented solutions that have enabled organizations to reduce costs, increase productivity, and enhance their competitive edge.

Gartner's report on Hyperautomation solidifies its crucial role in accelerating digital transformation, to empower businesses to stay competitive and agile. In an era where data and processes are growing more complex, Hyperautomation is the key to unlocking new opportunities and ensuring long-term success.

As a prominent Hyperautomation service provider, JK Tech remains committed to innovation and excellence. The organization continuously invests in research and development, staying at the forefront of technological advancements, and collaborating with clients to deliver customized Hyperautomation solutions that address their specific needs.

JK Tech is a next-generation Digital and Business Consulting provider enabling clients globally to navigate their Digital Transformation. The organization stands by its vision of being 'committed to a superior experience' with its customers, its people, and its social environment. JK Tech offers specialized capabilities across Healthcare, Retail & Consumer products, and Insurance with its niche Hyperautomation solutions leveraging Data and Analytics that help improve their performance and create lasting value across its enterprises.

