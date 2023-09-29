JK Tech Secures Victory in the 13th Annual Globee® Business Awards

JK Tech

29 Sep, 2023, 06:30 ET

JK Tech wins Gold at the 13th Annual 2023 Globee® Business Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With immense pride, JK Tech, a global provider of next-generation Digital and Business Consulting Services, announces its well-deserved Gold at the prestigious 13th Annual 2023 Globee® Business Awards. Recognized as the Most Innovative Company of the Year 2023, the company stood out among its peers, reflecting its commitment to excellence and innovation.

The 13th Annual 2023 Globee® Business Awards honors organizations with exemplary performance across diverse business domains. This prestigious award shines a spotlight on outstanding achievements in areas such as innovation, leadership, and customer service. Welcoming participants from startups to established corporations, the awards recognize excellence across all sectors and sizes.

JK Tech's cutting-edge and comprehensive Hyperautomation Solution for the Retail and Healthcare industries empowers organizations to unlock their true potential in the digital era. Offering clients around an 80% increase in efficiency, the solutions promise to be an innovative game-changer.

"It is a significant honor to be recognized as winners in the 13th Annual 2023 Globee® Business Awards," stated Vedang Singhania, Head - Marketing and Alliances of JK Tech. "This award reflects the dedication and remarkable efforts of our passionate team, who are committed to addressing the vital challenges that the Retail and Healthcare industries are facing. JK Tech's Hyperautomation solution streamlines operations, reduces costs, and enhances efficiency by automating complex processes. The solution empowers businesses to adapt to evolving market demands and regulations with agility and precision. We are grateful to the distinguished panel of judges for acknowledging our endeavors, and we continue our commitment to delivering pioneering solutions and superior service to our clients. This recognition fuels our motivation to innovate and lead in our industry."

President of Globee Awards, San Madan commended the winners, remarking, "Kudos to the distinguished winners of the 13th Annual 2023 Globee® Business Awards. Your dedication to excellence and groundbreaking achievements have set industry standards. You have demonstrated innovation, leadership, and resilience, exemplifying the best in business. I am confident that your accomplishments will inspire others to aspire for more. Cheers to your continued success and your positive contributions to the world."

About the Globee Awards

The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.

About JK Tech

JK Tech is a next-generation Digital and Business Consulting provider enabling clients globally to navigate their Digital Transformation. The organization stands by its vision of being 'committed to a superior experience' with its customers, its people, and its social environment. JK Tech offers specialized capabilities across Healthcare, Retail & Consumer products, and Insurance with its niche Hyperautomation solutions leveraging Data and Analytics that help improve their performance and create lasting value across its enterprises. To learn more, visit www.jktech.com. Find JK Tech on Twitter, LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1513832/JK_Tech_Logo.jpg

SOURCE JK Tech

