JK Tech to showcase its Data and Gen AI expertise at the upcoming Transformational Data Assembly organized by Millennium Alliance

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a global provider of next-generation Digital and Business Consulting Services, is excited to announce its participation in the Transformational Data Assembly scheduled on March 5-6 at The Whitley, Atlanta Buckhead. Organized by Millennium Alliance, this exclusive gathering brings together industry leaders, and visionaries to explore the latest trends and strategies in Data Transformation and emerging technologies. JK Tech will be represented by Vedang Singhania, Head - Marketing and Alliances, and Santanu Das, Chief Strategy Officer (Retail & CPG) at the event.

As organizations continue to navigate the complexities of digitization, Data has become a critical asset for strategic decision-making and driving innovation. JK Tech understands the importance of leveraging Data to drive new insights, efficiency, and growth. The company's Gen AI-powered offering- JIVA revolutionizes data accessibility while notably enhancing precision and minimizing misinterpretations, a common challenge with traditional LLMs.

In a statement, Vedang Singhania, Head- Marketing and Alliances of JK Tech, says "At JK Tech, we understand that Data is the lifeblood of modern organizations and harnessing its potential is key to driving sustainable growth and competitiveness. We are excited to participate in the Transformational Data Assembly and share our knowledge, strategies, and solutions that help organizations realize the full potential of their data assets. During the event, we will present the Gen AI-Assisted Enterprise data solution- JIVA that addresses the critical demand for accurate AI-based analysis of both structured and unstructured data. Combining the Enterprise Knowledge Graph with a fine-tuned LLM engine, it significantly improves the accuracy and interpretation of information retrieval, reducing the occurrence of false assumptions often associated with AI. This ensures that businesses receive highly accurate information to make informed decisions."

About JK Tech

JK Tech is a global leader in Digital and Business Consulting. The organization stands by its vision of being 'committed to a superior experience' with its customers, its people, and its social environment. Serving clients across Retail & Consumer Products, Insurance, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries, JK Tech's expertise centers around Data Transformation, Cloud Engineering, Al/ML, and Hyperautomation. With its niche Data Transformation solution, JK Tech leverages Data and Analytics, enabling businesses to improve their performance and create lasting value.

