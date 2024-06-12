JK Tech Unveils Gen AI Orchestrator - JIVA at GDS Group Data & Analytics Summit

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a global provider of next-generation Digital and Business Consulting Services is set to showcase its Gen AI Orchestrator- JIVA at the upcoming Data & Analytics Insight Summit organized by GDS. The event is scheduled for June 17-18, 2024. The GDS Group Data and Analytics Summit is a premier event focusing on leveraging data strategies to drive business performance and growth. The JK Tech team, which includes Aloke Paskar, President & CEO, Vedang Singhania, Head- Marketing and Alliances, and Deepak Srinivasan, Head- Data and Analytics will bring their expertise to the summit's discussions and sessions. Their participation highlights JK Tech's commitment to leading the dialogue on Data Transformation and AI-driven innovation.

JIVA- the Gen AI Orchestrator by JK Tech accelerates the deployment of Gen AI use cases across organizations. It revolutionizes data management by leveraging cutting-edge Gen AI to improve business insights and operational efficiencies. Designed specifically for the retail, consumer goods, and insurance sectors, JIVA addresses industry-specific challenges with key features such as synthesization for accurate analysis, security for multi-level protection of sensitive data, traceability of transparent AI responses, scalability for large enterprise deployments, and hallucination prevention to minimize errors and improve reliability. JIVA addresses key challenges in the Retail & CPG by synthesizing massive data to improve decision-making. In the insurance space, JIVA streamlines underwriting, reduces claims processing costs, and boosts recovery rates with predictive analytics and AI-driven tools. JK Tech's strategic partnership with Google Cloud integrates advanced technologies and scalable cloud solutions to enhance JIVA's capabilities and drive growth and innovation.

In a statement, Vedang Singhania, Head- Marketing and Alliances, JK Tech, says "We are excited to be part of the GDS Group Data and Analytics Summit. This event allows us to interact with industry players, share our knowledge, and explore the latest advances in Data & Analytics. Our JIVA suite is designed to streamline processes, enabling businesses to integrate and analyze large amounts of data efficiently. By automating workflows and improving data accuracy, JIVA empowers organizations to gain insights quickly and effectively. Our partnership with Google Cloud enhances our ability to deliver robust, and scalable solutions."

