JKG Group Expands Product Packaging Services Market

"Custom product packaging is one of our specialties, and we've developed outstanding designs for well-known national cosmetics and beauty products firms as well as for some very creative entrepreneurs right here in South Florida," said Adam Gittlin, president of JKG Group. "The product packaging market is robust and dynamic, and we're pleased to be able to extend our expertise to formulators, laboratories, retailers and entrepreneurs in the Orlando and Tampa markets."

After topping $25 Billion in 2016, the global market for personal care packaging alone is expected to reach $34.3 Billion by 2022 and $44.2 Billion by 2024, according to independent research reports by Research and Markets and Variant Market Research.

Product packaging serves many functions. Great packaging captures buyer attention on crowded shelves to increase a brand's competitive edge. Refreshed packaging can breathe new life into existing products, and exciting new designs are vital to introduce new products. Structurally well-designed packaging reduces damage, contamination and theft in transit, in storage, and in store. Captivating packaging can also improve the impact of promotional mailings by boosting response rates.

JKG Group packaging services were featured in a March 2018 article by Packaging World, one of the packaging industry's leading publications.

About JKG Group

JKG Group helps businesses achieve great marketing results through high-performance commercial printing, cleverly-designed product packaging, well-executed direct mail programs, on-time kitting and fulfillment services and more—all driven by leading edge technologies and backed by agile online systems. JKG Group services have helped clients across a wide range of industries improve their marketing effectiveness since 1984. With a passion for innovation, a powerful can-do attitude, and more than 2,000 years of combined experience, JKG Group has the knowledge and expertise to enhance the success of any business. Learn more at www.jkggroup.com.

