JKS Communications Celebrates 20 Years With Launch of Books Forward Publicity and Books Fluent Publishing

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran book publicity firm JKS Communications has been moving books forward for 20 years, and the company is proud to celebrate this anniversary with the launch of two new companies under its brand. Books Forward will continue the signature creative, customized book marketing and author publicity campaigns, and a new indie publishing division, Books Fluent, will provide professional editorial, design and publishing services.

BOOKS FORWARD

JKS has promoted more than 700 authors, small presses, literary award programs and publishing houses since 2000. The Books Forward team will continue to represent both traditionally published authors and independently published books that meet high industry standards. Services include traditional publicity through mainstream and book-centric media, book tour development, author branding and digital marketing.

Books Forward has a particular passion for books that empower, inspire and move the world forward. Clients include New York Times bestselling author Andrew Maraniss, whose award-winning historical nonfiction examines race and social justice through sports; USA Today bestselling author Jenny Milchman, famous for the "world's longest book tour"; YA author J. Elle, set to release her #ownvoices debut after garnering attention through a social media campaign; Chaithanya Sohan, who explores themes of home and belonging in the U.S. through immigrant stories; and Holocaust survivor and scholar Laureen Nussbaum, who shines light on unsung heroes.

"Our foundation is built on veteran journalists, giving our team a unique strength. Through national media outlets, we share books to make the world a better and brighter place," the company's President Marissa DeCuir said.

BOOKS FLUENT

JKS' new indie publishing company, Books Fluent, transforms manuscripts into high-quality commercial books that equal or exceed industry standards.

Having guided authors through the self-publishing process for years, Books Fluent's team of industry experts offers professional book editing, on-trend cover design and interior layout, savvy distribution plans, and management of ISBNs, copyrights, and other nitty-gritty tasks.

Books Fluent's expertise empowers authors to learn the unique language of this industry and become successful publishers, rising above the competition of more than 3 million books released every year.

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS

Books Forward and Books Fluent will celebrate their launches throughout 2020 with prizes, special announcements and exclusive opportunities for authors and readers alike — including one grand prize of a free book publicity campaign for an author working to help move the world forward. To enter, submit an application here.

As part of the company's continued mission to elevate voices, Books Forward is also launching the #booksforward campaign to celebrate all the incredible ways stories have made the world a better place. Book lovers are encouraged to join the conversation by using the hashtag and sharing literature that has impacted their lives.

For more information, visit www.booksforward.com and www.booksfluent.com.

