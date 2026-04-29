JKS Investor Alert: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Securities Fraud Investigation - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Potential Class Action After Executives Allegedly Concealed Impairment Losses: Levi & Korsinsky

JinkoSolar stock dropped sharply after Q4 2025 results revealed a $214.5 million GAAP loss -- investors who lost money are encouraged to contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) investors suffered significant losses after the company disclosed Q4 2025 results showing a GAAP net loss of $214.5 million -- or negative $4.10 per share -- driven by a massive non-cash impairment charge. If you lost money on your JKS investment, submit your information now to discuss your legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The April 16, 2026 earnings release followed months of upbeat guidance from JinkoSolar's senior leadership. On November 17, 2025, during the Q3 2025 earnings call, CFO Mengmeng Li stated that "operating cash flow is expected to be positive for the full year '25." On the same call, Chairman and CEO Xiande Li told investors the energy storage business would "more than double next year" and serve as "a key driver of our overall gross-margin expansion." During Q3, the company had already acknowledged a sequential increase in operating expenses "due to an increase in the impairment of long-lived assets" -- but did not quantify the magnitude of that impairment for investors.

The Q4 2025 results told a different story. Gross margin fell 3.5% year-over-year, reversing the turnaround in growth. The GAAP loss of $214.5 million was driven by an impairment charge exceeding $200 million. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether JinkoSolar and its senior executives may have failed to adequately disclose the scope of known impairment risks and adverse market conditions at the time they provided their optimistic forward-looking statements.

Shareholders who purchased JKS and suffered a loss are encouraged to click here to submit their information . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the JKS Investigation

Q: What is the JKS investigation about? A: We are commencing an investigation into JinkoSolar's previous statements related to their financial expectations for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, particularly as they related to expected margins and the disclosed impairment.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the JKS investor investigation? A: Investors who purchased JKS stock and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did JKS stock drop? A: Shares declined sharply after the company disclosed a GAAP net loss of $214.5 million -- or negative $4.10 per share -- in its Q4 2025 earnings release on April 16, 2026. By market open, the stock was already down more than 7.75%; by midday it was down nearly 13%.

Q: What do JKS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my JKS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Why should investors choose Levi & Korsinsky? A: Ranked among top securities litigation firms by ISS for seven consecutive years. Recovered hundreds of millions for shareholders with extensive federal court experience.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky