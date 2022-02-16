JL Audio Announces "M6 Luxe" Loudspeakers and Subwoofers

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JL Audio, manufacturer of high-performance marine audio systems, today unveils its M6 Luxe line of ultra-high-performance marine speakers and subwoofers. M6 Luxe loudspeakers are specifically designed to match the clean aesthetic of modern yachts and other luxury craft.

"Our M6 line of premium marine speakers has become a favorite of boat builders seeking to offer their customers the best listening experience on the water," said Andy Oxenhorn, president of JL Audio, Inc. "The new M6 Luxe takes the world-class audio performance of M6 undercover, with a refined look that integrates seamlessly into luxury yacht designs."

As with all JL Audio M6 marine speakers and subwoofers, the new Luxe grille versions are manufactured using JL Audio's advanced design and manufacturing processes in their Miramar, Florida factory. Additionally, M6 Luxe loudspeakers are engineered using stringently tested, marine-grade materials that have a proven ability to withstand UV and saltwater exposure, exceeding ASTM International test standards.

Complete line of M6 Luxe Speakers and Subwoofers

M6 Luxe loudspeakers will be available for 6.5-, 7.7- and 8.8-inch coaxial M6 speakers, as well as for 8- and 10-inch M6 subwoofers. All models deliver a sleek, flush-mount appearance that disappears into the elegant design of today's modern yachts.

M6-650X-L-GwGw 6.5-inch Marine Coaxial Speakers White Luxe Grille with

0.80-inch silk dome tweeter and true 2-way crossover housed within the woofer's chassis; 75 Watts RMS M6-770X-L-GwGw 7.7-inch Marine Coaxial Speakers White Luxe Grille with

1.0-inch silk dome tweeter and true 2-way crossover housed within the woofer's chassis; 100 Watts RMS M6-880X-L-GwGw 8.8-inch Marine Coaxial Speakers White Luxe Grille with

1.25-inch silk dome tweeter and true 2-way crossover housed within the woofer's chassis; 125 Watts RMS M6-8IB-L-GwGw-4 8-inch Marine Subwoofer Driver, White Luxe Grille;

4 ohms, 200 Watts RMS M6-10IB-L-GwGw-4 10-inch Marine Subwoofer Driver, White Luxe Grille;

4 ohms, 250 Watts RMS

M6 Luxe speakers and subwoofers will be available at authorized JL Audio retailers starting Q2 2022.

About JL Audio:

Guided by a philosophy that great audio has real value, JL Audio develops innovative products that improve the audio experience on the go, in the home and in the studio. Committed to unique engineering and quality manufacturing, JL Audio operates three U.S. engineering facilities, and builds many of its home, car and marine loudspeaker products at the company's Miramar, Florida, USA factory, with components sourced from the company's global supply network. For more information, visit jlaudio.com or follow the company on Facebook or Twitter.

