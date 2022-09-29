JL Audio Announces "M6 Luxe" Loudspeakers and Subwoofers for the European Market

Engineered for modern yachts, M6 Luxe speakers and subwoofers deliver a winning combination of premium audio performance and luxury appearance.

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JL Audio, manufacturer of high-performance marine audio systems, announced that they will release the M6 Luxe line of ultra-high-performance marine speakers and subwoofers for the European market. M6 Luxe loudspeakers are specifically designed to match the clean aesthetic of modern yachts and other luxury craft.

"Upon its official release in 2019, JL Audio's M6 line of premium marine speakers and subwoofers were an instant success throughout the boating industry, and today those speakers can be found factory-installed on boats from dozens of prominent builders," said Silvio Pupino, Vice President, International Sales at JL Audio. "Luxe takes the established benchmark for performance that was set by our M6 line and moves it upmarket, giving yacht customers an unmatched combination of style and audio performance."

As with all JL Audio M6 marine speakers and subwoofers, the new Luxe grille versions are manufactured using JL Audio's advanced design and manufacturing processes in their Miramar, Florida factory. Additionally, M6 Luxe loudspeakers are engineered using stringently tested, marine-grade materials that have a proven ability to withstand UV and saltwater exposure, exceeding ASTM International test standards.

Complete line of M6 Luxe Speakers and Subwoofers

M6 Luxe loudspeakers will be available for 6.5- (165mm), 7.7- (196mm) and 8.8-inch (224mm) coaxial M6 speakers, as well as for 8- (200mm) and 10-inch (250mm) M6 subwoofers. All models deliver a sleek, flush-mount appearance that disappears into the elegant design of today's modern yachts.

M6-650X-L-GwGw 6.5-inch (165 mm) Marine Coaxial Speakers White Luxe Grille with 0.80-inch (20mm) silk dome tweeter and true 2-way crossover housed

within the woofer's chassis; 75 Watts RMS

M6-770X-L-GwGw 7.7-inch (196 mm) Marine Coaxial Speakers White Luxe Grille with 1.0-inch (20mm) silk dome tweeter and true 2-way crossover housed

within the woofer's chassis; 100 Watts RMS

M6-880X-L-GwGw 8.8-inch (224 mm) Marine Coaxial Speakers White Luxe Grille with

1.25-inch (32mm) silk dome tweeter and true 2-way crossover housed

within the woofer's chassis; 125 Watts RMS

M6-8IB-L-GwGw-4 8-inch (200 mm) Marine Subwoofer Driver, White Luxe Grille;

4 ohms, 200 Watts RMS

M6-10IB-L-GwGw-4 8-inch (200 mm) Marine Subwoofer Driver, White Luxe Grille;

4 ohms, 200 Watts RMS

M6 Luxe speakers and subwoofers are available at authorized JL Audio retailers today.

Click here for the press kit, complete with photos.

About JL Audio:

Guided by a philosophy that great audio has real value, JL Audio develops innovative products that improve the audio experience on the go, in the home and in the studio. Committed to unique engineering and quality manufacturing, JL Audio operates three U.S. engineering facilities, and builds many of its home, car and marine loudspeaker products at the company's Miramar, Florida, USA factory, with components sourced from the company's global supply network. For more information, visit jlaudio.com or follow the company on Facebook or Twitter.

Media Contact:

Bryatt Fischer

JL Audio

Phone: (954)443-1100, ext. 2236

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/789848/JL_Audio_Logo.jpg

SOURCE JL Audio