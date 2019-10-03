JL Audio Appoints Director of OEM Marine Sales for Europe

LONDON and MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JL Audio, an innovator in high-end audio solutions, has announced the appointment of Simon Drake as director of marine OEM sales for Europe.

Drake joins JL Audio with more than thirteen years' experience managing operations, sales and marketing for Naim Audio, a premium audio brand in the UK. In his most recent role as a managing consultant, Drake was responsible for developing key strategic marine and automotive partnerships for Naim, including Bentley and Princess Yachts. In parallel with his recent work at Naim, Drake also created Medium Rare Music, a music management, sales and marketing consultancy in the UK – where he was instrumental in signing an impressive portfolio of musical talent from different genres. In 2012, the UK government named Drake one of '30 Under 30' Rising Stars of British Industry.

"JL Audio is regarded worldwide as a premier brand with exceptional product quality and diversity. I feel we are poised for tremendous success in the European marine audio market," said Simon Drake.

Drake will report to Rob Sinclair, JL Audio's UK-based director of business development. "JL Audio's OEM marine business continues to experience impressive growth across the globe. Adding Simon to the team expands our support capabilities and allows us to forge exciting new relationships with European boat builders who share our passion for great audio," commented Sinclair.

Simon Drake can be reached at sdrake@jlaudio.com.

For more information about JL Audio, please visit www.jlaudio.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About JL Audio:

Guided by a philosophy that great audio has real value, JL Audio develops innovative products that improve the audio experience on the go, in the home and in the studio. Committed to unique engineering and quality manufacturing, JL Audio operates three U.S. engineering facilities, and builds many of its home, car and marine loudspeaker products at the company's Miramar, Florida, USA factory, with components sourced from the company's global supply network. For more information, visit jlaudio.com or follow the company on Facebook or Twitter.

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

Phone: (949)346-1984

michael@newerapr.com

SOURCE JL Audio

Related Links

https://www.jlaudio.com

