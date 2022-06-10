JL Audio Appoints Director of OEM Recreational Vehicle Sales

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JL Audio , an innovator in high-end audio solutions, has announced the appointment of Christy Burnstine as Director of RV OEM sales for North America.

Christy comes to JL Audio with over twenty-five years of experience selling and servicing OEMs in the RV industry. It began with her family business, Burnstine's Distributing, where she eventually took the reins as President of the company where they primarily focused on electrical components from Cooper Bussmann now EATON™, Pass & Seymour®, Leviton®, and many more. Most recently she ran her own independent sales firm, CPB Solutions Sales, where she represented brands like Command Electronics, United Shade a division of Dicor Corporation and Composite Designs, Inc. This experience makes her the ideal person to lead JL Audio's effort to expand their OEM business within the RV segment. Located in Goshen, Indiana, Christy is in the heart of the RV industry, with over 85 percent of all RVs manufactured within the surrounding area.

"The JL Audio brand is well regarded among marine and powersports manufacturers, with a reputation for quality and innovation. I feel today's RV consumer is looking for a premium audio solution and we are poised to deliver just that," said Christy Burnstine.

Christy will report to Ora Freeman, JL Audio's Vice President of OEM Sales, North America. "Christy's addition to the team will provide that additional focus to the motorhome, fifth wheel and travel trailer market and complete the last major piece to our OEM strategy. We now have staff specifically focused on all three of the key areas of recreational OEM business – Marine, Powersports and RV." commented Freeman.

