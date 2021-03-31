JL Audio Expands License of Clarion Marine Brand to Cover Global Marine, Powersports and RV Markets

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JL Audio, Inc. announced that it has expanded its exclusive license of the Clarion brand for marine products to eliminate regional restrictions, and expand marketing, sales and support to include powersports and recreational vehicle (RV) markets. JL Audio, Inc. exclusively licenses the Clarion Marine brand from Faurecia, a global automotive supplier based in France that recently acquired Clarion Co., Ltd.

"We've made some strategic moves with the Clarion Marine brand to help our team reach its sales goals, and despite the many hurdles presented in 2020, we're on track for record-breaking sales," said Andy Oxenhorn, president of JL Audio, Inc. "We've successfully returned Clarion Marine to a leadership position with products that are relevant, well-priced and able to deliver a great customer experience. Now, with an expanded licensing deal, we're on track to unleashing the brand's true sales potential globally."

Since the licensing agreement was initiated in late 2018, JL Audio has invested heavily in assembling a team to lead Clarion Marine's return to prominence in the marine audio market. The first wave of new products from this team, including two new marine speaker lines, debuted last summer, and many more products are scheduled for delivery in 2021. The Clarion Marine brand also returned to the marine retail channel in core markets, allowing JL Audio to position the Clarion Marine brand for success. With this announcement, the brand's current and future products will now be made available to a global network of OEM customers, resellers and retailers.

"We are proud to expand our strategic licensing agreement with JL Audio," said Talal Kakish, president of Faurecia Clarion Electronics North America. "This relationship not only adds value to both companies but enables the end-consumer to benefit from our dynamic, innovative audio technologies."

Clarion Marine products have already begun shipping to authorized retailers across the USA and Europe.

About Clarion Marine:

With a history spanning eight decades, Clarion has long been recognized as a trendsetter in the audio space – pioneering in the marine audio category starting in 1995. From that point forward, Clarion Marine has built a reputation for providing marine-grade products that provide an uncompromising blend of performance, value and durability. Today, Clarion Marine products come standard or as optional equipment from several top boat manufacturers and can be purchased at leading audio resellers and retailers globally. For more information, visit clarionmarine.com or follow the company on Facebook or Instagram.

About JL Audio:

Guided by a philosophy that great audio has real value, JL Audio develops innovative products that improve the audio experience on the go, in the home and in the studio. Committed to unique engineering and quality manufacturing, JL Audio operates three U.S. engineering facilities, and builds many of its home, car and marine loudspeaker products at the company's Miramar, Florida, USA factory, with components sourced from the company's global supply network. For more information, visit jlaudio.com or follow the company on Facebook or Twitter.

JL Audio, Inc.

10369 N. Commerce Parkway

Miramar, FL 33025-3962

Media Contact:

Michael Farino,

New Era Communications,

Phone: (949)346-1984,

[email protected]

SOURCE JL Audio