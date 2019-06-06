JL Audio Introduces M3 High-Performance Marine Loudspeakers

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JL Audio, manufacturer of high performance marine audio systems, announced today its new M3 series of high-performance marine loudspeakers subwoofers and tower speakers with optional RGB illumination. Building upon the success of JL Audio's recent M6 series launch, the new M3 series expands the brand's marine products to include a high value line of speakers suited for all types of boats, from runabouts and pontoons to center consoles and towboats.

"Earlier this year we unveiled our incredible new M6 speakers and subwoofers to the marine industry. We are continuing our momentum in this category with the introduction of M3, a more affordable speaker line that still maintains JL Audio's high standards for audio quality and durability," said Andy Oxenhorn, President of JL Audio. "These two key product line introductions will form the foundation for JL Audio's marine audio business for several years to come."

Built to Perform

Every M3 model was meticulously engineered to deliver outstanding audio performance by producing powerful, smooth sound in open-air boating environments. M3 coaxial and tower speakers feature long-excursion, high-efficiency woofers and treated silk dome tweeters that produce excellent frequency response and dynamic range, with clear mid-range and high-frequency detail. M3 subwoofers are engineered to operate without a dedicated enclosure to deliver deep, rich bass.

Beauty by design

The M3 series is designed to match nearly all boat styles, ranging from luxury yachts to high-performance tow boats. Two grille designs are available: "Classic," featuring a gloss white slat grille design and "Sport," which features a split-spoke grille design. The Sport grille version is available in two color schemes: gloss white, or a beautiful gunmetal finish. For boaters seeking to make a visual statement, all of the Sport models can be ordered with built-in LED RGB illumination to offer nearly limitless lighting color options, when paired with an RGB controller (sold separately).

JL Audio also offers a sleek RGB controller (Model MLC-RW) that features a compact, mount-anywhere form factor and an easy-to-use, rotary knob for adjusting the speakers' illumination color and intensity. This RGB controller works seamlessly with M3 and M6 series speakers, as well as most other RGB lighting options installed on a boat.

Engineered to Endure

JL Audio utilizes marine-grade materials and thoroughly tests its marine products to ensure that they can withstand intense UV and salt exposure. This combines with advanced design and manufacturing techniques, resulting in outstanding reliability under real marine conditions. JL Audio stands behind their marine products, backing all M3 products with a two-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship.

JL Audio's M3 series is launching with the following models:

M3 Coaxial Speaker Systems: All models are available with Sport Grille (Gloss White or Gunmetal) and Classic Grille (Gloss White). Sport Grille models can be optioned with LED RGB illumination.

M3-650X 6.5-inch marine coaxial system with 0.75-inch (19 mm) silk dome tweeters, optional LED RGB illumination, 60W, 4 ohms MSRP: $229.99 - $299.99 M3-770X 7.7-inch marine coaxial system with 0.75-inch (19 mm) silk dome tweeters, optional LED RGB illumination, 70W, 4 ohms MSRP: $299.99 - $369.99

M3 Subwoofer Drivers: All models are available with Sport Grille (Gloss White or Gunmetal) and Classic Grille (Gloss White). Sport Grille models can be optioned with LED RGB illumination.

M3-10IB 10-inch infinite baffle marine subwoofer, optional LED RGB illumination, 175W, 4 ohms MSRP: $229.99 - $269.99

M3 Enclosed Speaker Systems: All models are available with Sport Grille (Gloss White or Gunmetal) and Classic Grille (Gloss White). Sport Grille models can be optioned with LED RGB illumination.

M3-770ETXv3 7.7-inch enclosed marine tower coaxial system, optional LED RGB illumination, 70W, 4 ohms MSRP: $679.99 - $779.99 ETXv3-CVR Gray neoprene, zippered cover protects ETXv3 systems during storage and trailering.

The complete M3 series will be sold by JL Audio's car audio and marine dealers, and will also be incorporated into select new boats as original or optional equipment by the following boat brands: Avalon Pontoon Boats, Blackfin Boats, Boston Whaler, Chris Craft, Cobalt Boats, Cobia Boats, Formula Boats, Four Winns Boats, Harris Pontoon Boats, JC TriToon Marine, Manitou Pontoon Boats, Maverick Boats, Monterey Boats, Nautique Boats, Pathfinder Bay Boats, Premiere Pontoons, Sportsman Boats, Tidewater Boats and World Cat.

The M3 series joins the extensive list of JL Audio products built at the company's Miramar, Florida factory, with components sourced from the company's global supply network.

For more information about JL Audio, please visit www.jlaudio.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click the following link for press kit materials: http://jlaud.io/M3press.

About JL Audio:

Guided by a philosophy that great audio has real value, JL Audio develops innovative products that improve the audio experience on the go, in the home and in the studio. Committed to unique engineering and quality manufacturing, JL Audio operates three U.S. engineering facilities, and builds many of its home, car and marine loudspeaker products at the company's Miramar, Florida, USA factory, with components sourced from the company's global supply network. For more information, visit jlaudio.com or follow the company on Facebook or Twitter.

