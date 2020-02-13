JL Audio Introduces MVi Marine Amplifiers with Integrated DSP

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JL Audio, a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of high- performance marine audio products, today unveiled the new "MVi" line of networkable DSP amplifiers for the marine market. With unrivaled, built-in tuning power, reference-grade audio performance and outstanding installation flexibility, eight models were announced to suit boat builders' and boat owners' needs. Instead of using traditional control knobs and switches, VXi amplifiers are easily configured from the captain's seat of a boat using JL Audio's TüN™ software on a compatible computer, tablet or smartphone.

"Boats present interesting challenges to achieving optimal sound quality from an audio system," said Dr. Stephen Leigh, Vice President Electronic Engineering at JL Audio. "The new MVi marine amplifiers with integrated DSPs make it quick and painless to precisely tune an audio system to an extremely high standard. It only takes a few minutes to set up with our free TüN™ software, and once completed, the resulting audio is more dynamic, more accurate and much more fun to listen to than a conventional marine audio system."

Every MVi amplifier features an integrated, high-performance triple-core AKM® DSP that allows for intelligent optimization of each audio channel's timing, frequency response, and output level. The benefits of the DSP within each MVi amplifier extend beyond the internal amplifier channels, thanks to analog pre-amp outputs with independent DSP processing. MVi amplifiers can store up to six sound presets, allowing boaters to switch sound profiles at the push a button. This allows for a system to be tuned for different operating conditions, such as "docked", "running", "sandbar", etc.

In addition to the complete lineup of DSP-enabled marine amplifiers, JL Audio has also introduced several marine-grade peripheral pieces to simplify the installation process, including:

a Bluetooth® communicator (VXi-BTC) to enable wireless communication between the MVi amplifier or network and compatible mobile devices;

a weather-tight network hub (MVi-HUB) to network up to six MVi amplifiers (one master and five slaves) for full-system DRC control and preset selection

a push button control with RGB indicator (M-DRC-50) to allow preset selection from the helm

Further boosting the world-class audio performance of MVi amplifiers is the integration of JL Audio's next-generation NexD™ amplifier technology. The NexD 2 ™ design employs new directFET® MOSFET technology, a completely revised layout scheme and direct DSP control of multiple amplifier channels designed to enhance fidelity, reduce noise and deliver outstanding power efficiency.

To further boost the wow-factor of these amplifiers, JL Audio was able to pack all of the aforementioned technology into a compact and stylish alloy chassis with weather-tight power, audio input, speaker and JLid network connections.

JL Audio's complete line of MVi amplifiers include:

Full-range MVi amplifiers

MV400/4i 4-channel class D marine amplifier with integrated DSP

4 x 75W @ 4 Ohms / 4 x 100W @ 2 Ohms

(2 x 200W @ 4 Ohms bridged)

MSRP: $849.99 MV600/2i 2-channel class D marine amplifier with integrated DSP

2 x 180W @ 4 Ohms / 2 x 300W @ 2 Ohms

(1 x 600W @ 4 Ohms bridged)

MSRP: $949.99 MV600/6i 6-channel class D marine amplifier with integrated DSP

6 x 75W @ 4 Ohms / 6 x 100W @ 2 Ohms

(3 x 200W @ 4 Ohms bridged)

MSRP: $1099.99 MV800/8i 8-channel class D marine amplifier with integrated DSP

8 x 75W @ 4 Ohms / 8 x 100W @ 2 Ohms

(4 x 200W @ 4 Ohms bridged)

MSRP: $1299.99

5-channel MVi marine system amplifiers

MV700/5i 5-channel class D marine system amplifier with integrated DSP

4 x 75W + 180W @ 4 Ohms / 4 x 100W + 300W @ 2 Ohms

MSRP: $999.99 MV1000/5i 5-channel class D marine system amplifier with integrated DSP

4 x 75W + 400W @ 4 Ohms / 4 x 100W + 600W @ 2 Ohms

MSRP: $1199.99

Monoblock MV Marine Subwoofer Amplifiers

MV600/1 Monoblock class D marine subwoofer amplifier

1 x 400W @ 4 Ohms / 1 x 500W @ 3 Ohms / 1 x 600W @ 2 Ohms

MSRP: $699.99 MV1000/1 Monoblock class D marine subwoofer amplifier

1 x 600W @ 4 Ohms / 1 x 800W @ 3 Ohms / 1 x 1000W @ 2 Ohms

MSRP: $949.99

MVi Amplifier Accessories

MVi-HUB JLid™-COMM & Network Bridge Hub

Connect and control multiple MVi amplifiers with incredible simplicity.

MSRP: $399.99 M-DRC-50 Digital Preset Controller

Command of DSP presets, built for real-world marine environments.

MSRP: $TBA MVi-DRCADAPT Rotary DRC Adaptor

Add rotary DRC capabilities to MVi amplifiers with ease.

MSRP: $TBA

For more information about JL Audio, please visit www.jlaudio.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click the following link for press kit materials: MVi Press Kit

About JL Audio:

Guided by a philosophy that great audio has real value, JL Audio develops innovative products that improve the audio experience on the go, in the home and in the studio. Committed to unique engineering and quality manufacturing, JL Audio operates three U.S. engineering facilities, and builds many of its home, car and marine loudspeaker products at the company's Miramar, Florida, USA factory, with components sourced from the company's global supply network. For more information, visit jlaudio.com or follow the company on Facebook or Twitter.

