JL Audio Releases HTML Interface For Its MediaMaster® Source Units, Providing Complete Audio System Control From Popular MFDs

07 Sep, 2023, 11:39 ET

With the new MMA1-HTML, JL Audio marine source units like the MM105 and headless MM105-HR can be fully controlled from an onboard multifunction display.

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JL Audio, the leader in premium, high-performance marine audio systems, announced the release of its NMEA 2000 connected MediaMaster® HTML interface (MMA1-HTML). Compatible with the latest JL Audio MediaMaster® marine audio source units, including the MM105 and MM105-HR and all their compatible network controllers, the MMA1-HTML gives boaters full control of their JL Audio system, including all system features and settings, from onboard Simrad®, Lowrance® or Garmin® multifunction display (MFD).

"Much like modern vehicles, large control displays are taking center stage on the helm of modern boats and are absorbing a lot of the control functions that used to require a dedicated controller," said Stephen Leigh, Sr. Vice President, Electronic Engineering, JL Audio. "Historically, MFDs provided limited compatibility and control for sound systems, which made having an audio system control head necessary. With the MediaMaster® MMA-1-HTML, we're able to provide boatbuilders and owners total flexibility in helm design by ending the need for a dedicated audio system controller, moving all control and management to the onboard MFD."

The MMA1-HTML from JL Audio furthers the brand's mission of supplying the best sounding and most feature-rich audio solutions for the marine market. The JL Audio MMA1-HTML is available immediately to boat manufacturers and will be featured in many 2023 model year vessels. Retail availability is expected in Q4, 2023.

About JL Audio: 
Guided by a philosophy that great audio has real value, JL Audio develops innovative products that improve the audio experience on the go, in the home and in the studio. Committed to unique engineering and quality manufacturing, JL Audio operates three U.S. engineering facilities, and builds many of its home, car and marine loudspeaker products at the company's Miramar, Florida, USA factory, with components sourced from the company's global supply network.

