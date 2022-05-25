JL Audio Sponsors 2022 Nautique Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard Tournament

Encompassing everything the brand's marine product line stands for, JL Audio will be front and center as Nautique boats featuring JL Audio systems power the event's music experience

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. and MIRAMAR, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JL Audio, manufactures of premium, high performance marine audio solutions, today announces its sponsorship of the 62nd Nautique Masters Waterski and Wakeboard Tournament presented by GM Marine.

Sponsoring the world's most prestigious watersports tournament for several years, the JL Audio brand will be front and center as the latest Nautique boats rocking factory-installed JL Audio systems will create the perfect waves (sound and water) for athletes. Be sure the check out the trick competitions, as a 2022 model year Ski Nautique rocking a custom JL Audio wrap and powerful, factory-equipped JL Audio system will be towing athletes while they do their thing on the water.

"The Masters is a celebration of everything that makes boating and water sports so much fun, and we are proud to again be a part of the event," said Ora Freeman, Vice President, OEM Sales, North America at JL Audio. "This exciting event provides an excellent venue for showcasing the true performance and capabilities of our factory-equipped audio products within Nautique boats."

The JL Audio team will be on site demonstrating the company's latest marine-specific media source units, speakers, and amplifiers. Furthermore, attendees will be able to experience JL Audio systems in the new Nautique boats on display at the event, including the flagship Super Air Nautique Paragon. All 2022 Nautique boats come standard with JL Audio MediaMaster multimedia source units, amplifiers and M6 marine speakers. JL Audio's M6 tower speakers, M7 subwoofers, as well as JL WaveFront and WakeSub technology upgrades can be optioned depending on model of boat and audio package ordered.

The Nautique Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament presented by GM Marine will be held May 27-29, 2022. Since 1959, the Masters has earned its reputation as the world's most prestigious watersports tournament. Held annually over Memorial Day weekend at Callaway Gardens, an invitation to compete in the Masters is universally considered an honor and an acknowledgement of achievement for reaching the pinnacle in a given watersports discipline - only the world's most elite athletes compete at the Masters. This tournament is IWWF/USA Water Ski and WWA sanctioned.

For more information about JL Audio, please visit www.jlaudio.com, or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About JL Audio:

Guided by a philosophy that great audio has real value, JL Audio develops innovative products that improve the audio experience on the go, in the home, and in the studio. Committed to unique engineering and quality manufacturing, JL Audio operates three U.S. engineering facilities, and builds many of its home, car and marine loudspeaker products at the company's Miramar, Florida, USA factory, with components sourced from the company's global supply network. For more information, visit jlaudio.com or follow the company on Facebook or Twitter.

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

Phone: (949)346-1984

[email protected]

SOURCE JL Audio