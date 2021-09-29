JL Audio Unveils Premium Audio System for New Sea-Doo Switch Pontoons

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JL Audio , manufacturer of high-end marine audio solutions, announces that it, in collaboration with BRP, has developed a premium audio upgrade for the all-new Sea-Doo Switch pontoon boats.

Engineered and fine-tuned by JL Audio, this powerful marine-grade audio solution is optimized to deliver rich, powerful sound when blasting through the water at full speed, without compromising the modularity of the pontoon. JL Audio designed their audio solution to seamlessly integrate into the movable corner tables that tie into the Sea-Doo Switch modular deck with LinQ quick-attach tiles. It features four cup holders and four USB ports for charging all your devices.

"Our engineering team members are experts at working with boat builders to create balanced marine audio systems that deliver the perfect sound stage in an open-air environment. By working closely with BRP we created a system that delivers ideal performance for a pontoon without compromising the innovative modular floor plan of the Sea-Doo Switch," said Ora Freeman, Director OEM Sales, North America, JL Audio. "Packing a powerful JL Audio sound system, accent lighting and USB ports into the same space already occupied by side tables adds more functionality and enjoyment when on the water without taking up any extra space."

The solution packs four 6.5-inch JL Audio M3 coaxial speakers powered by a JL Audio 280-watt 4- channel MX amplifier, and an enclosed 10-inch JL Audio TW3 subwoofer powered by a JL Audio 500- watt mono MX amplifier. The Premium Audio System for the Sea-Doo Switch was fine-tuned to deliver maximum open-air performance complete with rich, hard-hitting bass. Adding further cool factor to the Sea-Doo Switch, the JL Audio M3 coaxial speakers housed within the system feature RGB illumination that ties into the pontoon's app-based RGB controller.

As with all JL Audio marine audio systems, the Premium Audio System for the Sea-Doo Switch was constructed of durable, high-quality materials that resist corrosion and can endure years of exposure to harsh marine elements. For full details on the JL Audio Premium Audio System for the Sea-Doo Switch, visit Sea-Doo.com .

About JL Audio:

Guided by a philosophy that great audio has real value, JL Audio develops innovative products that improve the audio experience on the go, in the home and in the studio. Committed to unique engineering and quality manufacturing, JL Audio operates three U.S. engineering facilities, and builds many of its home, car and marine loudspeaker products at the company's Miramar, Florida, USA factory, with components sourced from the company's global supply network. For more information, visit jlaudio.com or follow the company on Facebook or Twitter.

JL Audio, Inc.

10369 N. Commerce Parkway

Miramar, FL 33025-3962

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

Phone: (949)346-1984

[email protected]

SOURCE JL Audio

Related Links

http://Sea-Doo.com

