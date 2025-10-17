J&L Marketing Ranks 10th on Louisville Business First's Fast 50 List and Celebrates a Year of Recognition

Local Digital and Direct Advertising Agency Recognized for Growth, Leadership, and Innovation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J&L Marketing, a leading digital and direct advertising agency, is proud to announce that it ranked 10th on Louisville Business First'sFast 50 Companies list for 2025, recognizing the region's fastest-growing private businesses after achieving a 76% growth in revenue from 2022 to 2024.

The award highlights organizations that demonstrate sustained growth, innovation, and strong leadership within the Greater Louisville business community.

J&L Marketing Team Pictured with Award J&L Marketing's Awards

This recognition marks J&L Marketing's second consecutive year on the Fast 50 list. In 2024, the agency ranked 24th after achieving a 66% revenue increase from 2021 to 2023. The 2025 placement reflects continued momentum driven by innovative strategies, proprietary technology, and a results-focused approach that delivers measurable success for clients.

"We are honored to once again be recognized among Louisville's fastest-growing companies," said Jamil Zabaneh, CEO of J&L Marketing. "This accomplishment reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us. Growth like this happens when every person works toward the same goal: Helping our clients win."

J&L Marketing's success is powered by data-driven campaign management and a 92% client retention rate across more than 1,000 digital clients. The company employs 41 team members, with 30 based in Louisville, and partners with contractors nationwide. Ongoing investments in AI and automation have enhanced campaign precision, improved performance, and increased operational efficiency.

Beyond its Fast 50 recognition, 2025 has been a milestone year for J&L Marketing. The agency earned Google Premier Partner status, placing it among the top three percent of marketing agencies nationwide. Zabaneh was also featured in Louisville Business First'sPeople to Know in Automotive for his contributions to the industry and is a finalist for the publication's Most Admired CEO award.

"These achievements reflect the teamwork and commitment that define J&L Marketing," Zabaneh added. "We are proud of what we have accomplished and excited to continue building on this momentum."

About J&L Marketing

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Louisville, KY, J&L Marketing is a premier digital and direct advertising agency. The company partners with clients across industries such as automotive, home services, construction, and agriculture, delivering measurable marketing strategies that drive growth.

For more information, visit www.jandlmarketing.com

Jamil Zabaneh

CEO

J&L Marketing, Inc.

800-346-9117

[email protected]

