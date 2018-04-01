JLab Launches Retro Style Headphone

"I was that kid in the 80s riding my bike down the street listening to Bruce Springsteen's Born in the USA with those iconic headphones on," said JLab Audio CEO Win Cramer. "The Rewind Headphones are a nod to the original 80s and 90s headphones – with a modern twist, offering wireless technology and amazing sound. This might be the coolest product we've ever built – and at 20 bucks, we've stuck to our philosophy of building a product that everyone can afford."

A fun modern take on an older era headphone, the Rewind delivers crystal-clear, skip-free music wherever you go. Changeable EQ Settings lets you customize the sound the way you want. Using only the button on the right earcup you can toggle through three sounds: Signature, Balanced, and Bass Boost. The Rewind provides a major upgrade from the past for a better listening experience. Through the same button you can also control all your music, power on and off, and utilizes the built-in microphone which can activate smart assistants such as Siri, or Google Assistant.

A reliable 12-hour battery life keeps you going wire-free for long intervals and allows you to charge back up with a micro USB cable. The thin metal headband is incredibly light weight on top of the head and easily adjustable; the headphones themselves only weighing .14 lbs. Two soft ear cushions are included with the Rewind, one for a subtle tone and the other a flashback orange.

*The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Stereo Headphones, June 2017 vs. June 2016, Based on dollar and unit sales. JLab Audio defines "major" as any headphone manufacturer selling over 200,000 units in June 2017

**Walkman is a registered trademark of Sony

