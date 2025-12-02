JLAM Unveils Pinevale

Firm Expands Its Attainable Housing Portfolio with a Thoughtfully Designed Park Model Home Community Delivering Modern, Carefree Coastal Living at an Accessible Price Point

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JLAM, a leader in real estate investment and development, today announces the successful closing on the development site for Pinevale, a 154-unit park model home community in Lincoln, DE. Designed to directly address Delaware's rising housing costs and limited supply of attainable homeownership options, Pinevale will convert a former campground into a modern residential neighborhood that emphasizes comfort, connection, and long-term stability.

Pinevale reflects JLAM's commitment to creating thoughtful, differentiated communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic. As affordability challenges intensify, and as more buyers seek alternatives to traditional single-family ownership, Pinevale fills a critical gap with a right-sized home option supported by a land-lease structure that lowers the barrier to entry.

"Our region needs new answers to today's affordability challenges," said Doug Motley, Managing Principal at JLAM. "Pinevale does exactly that. By pairing modern park model homes with a land-lease framework, we're able to deliver an elevated community at an accessible price point. It's a practical, high-quality solution rooted in the way real estate has always best served families."

Located minutes from Route 1 and a short drive to Milford, Lewes, and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Pinevale will offer everyday conveniences with the feel of a relaxed, close-knit neighborhood. The community will include:

Modern Park Model Homes – Thoughtfully designed, right-sized residences with quality finishes, efficient layouts, inviting porches, and private outdoor spaces.

Lifestyle-Centered Community – A neighborhood built around connection, with walking paths, shared greens, pet-friendly areas, and a calendar of thoughtfully programmed events.

Clubhouse & Pool – A welcoming central hub for relaxation, gatherings, and resident activities. The resort-style pool and inviting clubhouse offer everyday comfort and a place to bring friends, host events, or simply unwind.

Convenience With Room to Breathe – Minutes from Route 1 yet nestled in old stand woods, Pinevale offers quick access to nearby towns and the Delaware beaches while giving residents a peaceful, grounded place to call home.

A Long-Term Affordability Framework – A land-lease model that lowers upfront purchase costs and keeps monthly expenses predictable giving retirees, working families, and first-time buyers a stable, high-quality home at an attainable price point.

"Investors recognized the unique opportunity to combine strong fundamentals with meaningful community impact," added Motley. "Pinevale delivers both: stable housing for residents and a well-structured project supported by disciplined underwriting and thoughtful execution."

Site preparation is scheduled to begin in 2025, with model homes and initial availability to follow.

About JLAM

JLAM is a boutique real estate investment and development firm specializing in uncovering untapped potential and creating enduring value through strategic investments. The firm is known for targeting overlooked segments of the market, including underappreciated geographies, asset profiles, and investment amounts, where its expertise can unlock significant value.

With a focus on differentiated real estate across the residential, commercial, and private credit sectors, JLAM has built a reputation for delivering exceptional results. Since its founding in 2011, the firm has successfully deployed over $500 million in capital, developed more than 3,000 residential lots, 1,000 multifamily units, and 1 million square feet of commercial real estate.

Targeting high-growth secondary and tertiary markets across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S., JLAM leverages its expertise as a direct investor and operator to capitalize on thematic trends, market inefficiencies, and contrarian investments.

