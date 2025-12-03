JLand Group Unveils Ibrahim Technopolis (IBTEC), A 7,290-Acre Innovation Nexus For Next-Gen Industries

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JLand Group (JLG), the real estate and infrastructure arm of Johor Corporation (JCorp), today launched Ibrahim Technopolis (IBTEC), a 7,290-acre integrated development positioned as one of the key economic drivers of the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

IBTEC by JLand Group in Johor, Malaysia was officially launched by His Highness Tunku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, the Tunku Panglima of Johor

IBTEC brings together medtech and life sciences, advanced manufacturing, logistics, data centres and agritech within a connected innovation ecosystem. Supported by R&D capabilities, sustainable systems and a strong digital backbone, IBTEC is designed to propel Johor's industrial base into higher-value, tech-enabled activities and marks JLG's shift from a traditional developer into an end-to-end real estate ecosystem orchestrator.

The launch at Dataran Mahkota was officiated by His Highness Tunku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj ibni Sultan Ibrahim, Tunku Panglima Johor, representing His Royal Highness Tunku Mahkota Ismail, The Regent of Johor, and attended by Yang Amat Berhormat Dato' Onn Hafiz bin Ghazi, Menteri Besar of Johor and Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim, President & Chief Executive of JCorp and Chairman of JLG.

A World-Scale Real-World Innovation Sandbox

Located within the JS-SEZ, IBTEC is master-planned to become one of Asia's most compelling real-world innovation sandboxes — a live environment where industry, government and innovators can pilot new solutions, refine them and scale them regionally.

"IBTEC is an investment for the next generation, and a signal that Johor is ready to compete on a different frontier.," said Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim, President & Chief Executive of JCorp and Chairman of JLG. "It is designed to become one of the world's largest integrated innovation sandbox, supported by scalable infrastructure, an open digital platform and enabling institutional framework. The result is an environment where Johoreans and Malaysians can participate meaningfully in the opportunities of the new economy".

Low-Carbon, Future-Ready and Globally Iconic

IBTEC is designed as a low-carbon, future-ready district rather than a conventional industrial park and is Malaysia's first 5-Diamond-rated data centre parks and built industrial township under the national Low Carbon City Framework (LCCF). To anchor Johor's global ambition, IBTEC will feature Livilab at Exclaim Discovery City — a signature mixed-use nucleus designed by Zaha Hadid Architects that will serve as an iconic gateway to the district.

Investor-Ready and Aligned With National & State Agendas

The development is structured as an investor-ready platform allowing companies to "plug and play" with greater speed and confidence. This approach supports NIMP 2030, the 13th Malaysia Plan and Johor's Maju Johor 2030 aspirations.

"IBTEC is where national and state ambitions becomes tangible," said Datuk Sr. Akmal Ahmad, Group Managing Director of JLG and Director, Real Estate & Infrastructure Division, JCorp. "We are building the infrastructure, systems and execution capacity so that investors can come in faster and grow with more certainty."

Long-Term Benefits for Malaysia and Johor

As IBTEC matures, it is expected to create higher-value jobs, deepen SME participation and catalyse new opportunities for local entrepreneurs — reinforcing Malaysia's move towards a more complex, high-income economy. It is also designed to shape people-centred communities, with integrated housing, amenities, public spaces and mobility options supported by digital services.

"We will measure IBTEC's success not only by the investments it attracts, but by how it helps Malaysians and Johoreans move up the value chain – as workers, entrepreneurs and communities," Datuk Sr. Akmal said.

To learn more, visit www.jlandgroup.com.my or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE JLand Group