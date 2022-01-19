JLE INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH REMORA TO TRANSFORM FLATBED TRUCKS INTO CARBON REMOVAL DEVICES

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLE Industries, one of the fastest-growing Flatbed freight solutions providers in North America, is kicking off 2022 by announcing it has committed to a pilot program with Remora , an exciting start-up that has created a device to capture carbon emissions from semi-trucks. Beginning in Q3 2022, JLE will install Remora's mobile carbon capture device across a segment of its fleet for an initial 90-day period. This partnership is integral to JLE's long-range decarbonization strategy, a demonstration of their commitment to sustainability efforts.

Remora's device is mounted between the truck's tractor and its trailer, and attaches to its tailpipe to capture as much as 80% of the emitted carbon dioxide. Remora then sells the captured carbon dioxide to concrete producers and other end-users, sharing the proceeds with their trucking company customers.

"Our value statement at JLE is to meet and exceed the needs and expectations of all stakeholders through the application of accountability, performance and integrity. We consider the environment as one of our stakeholders," said Evan Pohaski, CEO of JLE Industries. "Our capital investment in Remora's exciting technology is a demonstration of the seriousness of our commitment to continually raising the bar on sustainability, in an industry that has been known to err on the side of 'greenwashing'".

"Remora is excited to partner with JLE to help reduce their fleet's carbon emissions," said Paul Gross, Co-CEO of Remora. "Adding our device to one semi-truck is equivalent to planting 6,200 trees."

About JLE Industries

JLE Industries is one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the nation. Specializing in Flatbed freight solutions, we represent a unique, technology-enabled investment story that also comes with the benefit of American industrial durability.

Guiding us forward is our vision to establish a dominant and defensible competitive position in North American's expanding $70 billion Flatbed freight market. Our value-creation strategy is to attract and engage the trade-professional Flatbed driver.

Our core tactic is JLE Industries' defensible operating system: DriverOS™. Through cutting-edge data science applications and intelligent automation, DriverOS™ automates the processes of freight acquisition and load planning, while organizing and guiding our team members through the many critical-path workflow activities that exist in asset-based, truckload operations. With a genuine commitment to driver success and tenure, we manage our dispatch operations by exception and decentralize the value decisions of what freight our professional drivers participate in. This alchemy of People, Process and Technology is intended to remove friction across the organization and minimize the unnecessary impact that turnover has on individuals and companies alike.

