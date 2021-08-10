JLE Industries Opens Strategic West Coast Office

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLE Industries, the fastest-growing, technology-enabled Flatbed freight solutions provider in North America, announced it has established a new innovation center and logistics operation in Costa Mesa, CA. This news arrives on the heels of completing the execution of its digital dispatch strategy within DriverOS™, JLE's proprietary, enterprise-grade dispatch collaboration and workflow management platform, which now includes the first internally managed, customer-direct, freight marketplace within the highly complex North American Flatbed industry. The location will be led by industry veteran James Castro, JLE's new Executive Vice President of Operations.

"We are beyond excited to welcome James Castro as the leader of our new West coast location. Hard-charging and formidably creative, James brings the perfect balance of contemporary breadth and depth of experience from both sides of the transportation desk that we have been seeking out," said Evan Pohaski, President & CEO, JLE Industries. "His extensive knowledge and experience scaling people, process and technology in transportation will help steepen JLE's growth trajectory and strengthen our competitive position. James, in collaboration with our existing teams in Pittsburgh, PA and new teams in Costa Mesa, CA, will be firmly engaged in accelerating the growth of our freight supply while advancing product and experience innovation for the benefit of our growing network of professional Flatbed talent."

With almost 25 years of transportation operations experience, James is well-positioned to meet the challenge of ensuring the continuation of JLE's national growth campaign in its new West coast location. James arrives at JLE from his position of National Transportation Manager for James Hardie Building Products, a California-based, global company. In this role, he served as Strategic and Operational Manager for North America, responsible for optimizing cost and service with an annual operating budget upwards of $250 million. James' responsibilities included all functions encompassing transportation, inside sales/customer service and warehousing for 22 locations.

James brings an extraordinary level of results-oriented, problem-solving innovation to the JLE table; while at James Hardie, his accomplishments included: design and implementation of a carrier designated lane program to big boxes, improving on-time service from 98.9% to 99.7%, while lowering costs by $2 million annually; development and implementation of an in-house customer service/sales team and process for selling shipments on a spot market platform resulting in savings of $1.2 million annually; and design of a process to efficiently recruit new transportation suppliers improving success rate from 57% to 89%.

In the midst of all of these accomplishments, James added one more, earning an MBA in Business Administration, Management and Operations from the University of Redlands.

About JLE Industries

JLE Industries is one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the nation. Specializing in Flatbed freight solutions, we represent a unique, technology-enabled investment story that also comes with the benefit of American industrial durability.

Guiding us forward is our vision to establish a dominant and defensible competitive position in North American's expanding $70 billion Flatbed freight market. Our value-creation strategy is to attract and engage the trade-professional Flatbed driver.

Our core tactic is JLE Industries' defensible operating system: DriverOS™. Through cutting-edge data science applications and intelligent automation, DriverOS™ automates the processes of freight acquisition and load planning, while organizing and guiding our team members through the many critical-path workflow activities that exist in asset-based, truckload operations. With a genuine commitment to driver success and tenure, we manage our dispatch operations by exception and decentralize the value decisions of what freight our professional drivers participate in. This alchemy of People, Process and Technology is intended to remove friction across the organization and minimize the unnecessary impact that turnover has on individuals and companies alike.

Learn more at jleindustries.com

Media Contact:

Ariane Wolff

Warner Communications

(978) 729-3542

[email protected]

SOURCE JLE Industries

Related Links

http://jleindustries.com

