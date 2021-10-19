JLE Industries to Participate in Top Innovators Panel for CCJ Solutions Summit on December 1st

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLE Industries , the fastest-growing, technology-enabled Flatbed freight solutions provider in North America, announced today that a member of their senior leadership will be participating as a keynote speaker at the CCJ Solutions Summit. Vice President of Systems and Technology, Tim Tran, will be participating in a panel discussion on " Innovative Strategies to Empower Drivers " from 9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m. MST on Wednesday, December 1st.

In this discussion, Tran will join other CCJ-recognized Innovators in sharing "the strategies and proprietary technologies they are using to dramatically reduce driver turnover, increase productivity and create a work experience that drivers cannot find anywhere else." For Tran, the focus will be on DriverOS™, which was fully implemented in July 2021. JLE's proprietary DriverOS™ technology is an enterprise-grade dispatch collaboration and workflow management platform, which includes the first internally managed, customer-direct, freight marketplace within the highly complex North American Flatbed industry.

"I look forward to sharing how JLE invested in the development of exciting new technology to help us meet the challenges facing the trucking industry, including driver retention, safety and sustainability issues. DriverOS™ enables us to individualize and professionalize the driver experience, deeply engaging them in load-haul value decisions. The results we've seen from the platform are validation of our consistent driving force of supporting our people, process, and technology," said Tran.

Additional details of DriverOS can be found on the JLE website .

About JLE Industries

JLE Industries is one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the nation. Specializing in Flatbed freight solutions, we represent a unique, technology-enabled investment story that also comes with the benefit of American industrial durability.

Guiding us forward is our vision to establish a dominant and defensible competitive position in North America's expanding $70 billion Flatbed freight market. Our value-creation strategy is to attract and engage the trade-professional Flatbed driver.

Our core tactic is JLE Industries' defensible operating system: DriverOS™. Through cutting-edge data science applications and intelligent automation, DriverOS™ automates the processes of freight acquisition and load planning, while organizing and guiding our team members through the many critical-path workflow activities that exist in asset-based, truckload operations. With a genuine commitment to driver success and tenure, we manage our dispatch operations by exception and decentralize the value decisions of what freight our professional drivers participate in. This alchemy of People, Process and Technology is intended to remove friction across the organization and minimize the unnecessary impact that turnover has on individuals and companies alike.

