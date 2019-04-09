JLG and Dana Develop Spicer® Electrified™ e-Axle Concept for Next-Generation Aerial Work Platforms

MUNICH, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced its collaboration with JLG to develop an advanced Spicer® Electrified™ e-Axle as part of JLG's electrification initiative.

The Spicer Electrified e-Axle features an optimized combination of electrified drive components packaged in a unique configuration that reduces power losses by up to 20 percent when compared with traditional diesel-powered drivetrains.

Unveiled at the Bauma construction trade show in Munich, the Spicer Electrified e-Axle illustrates how Dana's investments in research and development, engineering capabilities, and recent acquisitions of adjacent technologies have strengthened the company's electrification offering.

"As the market continues to shift towards a mix of electrified equipment, JLG is advancing concepts that deliver the same lift performance, maneuverability, workhours, and ease of maintenance offered by diesel power," said Guru Bandekar, global vice president, product management and development, JLG Industries. "Dana offers a comprehensive suite of advanced drive and motion systems for electrification. This axle concept signifies one joint exploration that will help JLG retain its market leadership."

For more than 20 years, Dana has supplied numerous drive and motion technologies for select JLG aerial work platforms and telehandler models, including axles, hydrostatic and hydrodynamic transmissions, hub drives, slew drives, and driveshafts.

"Dana has made numerous strategic moves that have grown our electrification portfolio exponentially," said Aziz Aghili, president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies. "JLG and Dana share a passion for innovation and a drive toward excellence through electrification."

Spicer® Electrified™ e-Axle Supports Rethinking of Electrified Vehicle Designs

Dana offers vehicle manufacturers a two-pronged approach to hybridization and electrification through electrified drive systems that fit within current vehicle architectures, as well as concepts that support the complete redesign of vehicles from the ground up to maximize performance.

The Spicer Electrified e-Axle concept combines a number of Dana products, including Spicer® axle components and drive and motion intelligence, SME® motor and control technologies, and gearing in a modular package that can be fine-tuned for vehicle size and performance.

The optimized design of the Spicer Electrified e-Axle concept improves the mechanical efficiency of the drive system, which enables the use of downsized battery systems while improving noise, vibration, and harshness performance and extending working hours and operating range.

Also, the Spicer Electrified e-Axle concept utilizes Dana's Spicer® Smart Suite™ Intelligent Load Monitoring System (ILMS) and a Spicer® intelligent steer system.

Spicer Smart Suite ILMS uses patented and proprietary data-collecting technologies across the vehicle to prevent tip-over incidents, supply intelligent calibration management, and estimate axle attitude. It is designed to alert the operator of potential tipping situations, reduce the risk of vehicle breakdowns, improve productivity, and enhance the long-term serviceability of drive systems.

The Spicer intelligent steer system continuously analyzes real-time vehicle operation to adjust steering angles – improving productivity, maneuverability, and safety.

Comprehensive Commitment to Electrification and Hybridization

Over the past two years, Dana has completed a series of strategic transactions to support electrification and hybridization in the off-highway market, including:

the acquisition of the power-transmission and fluid power businesses of Brevini;

the acquisition of a majority stake in TM4, a manufacturer of high-voltage electric motors, power inverters, and control systems;

the purchase of the SME Group, a designer and manufacturer of low-voltage motors, inverters, and control systems, and;

the acquisition of the Drive Systems segment of the Oerlikon Group, including a majority stake in Ashwoods Electric Motors, a designer and manufacturer of interior permanent magnet motors.

Combined with the company's core expertise in driveline technologies, sealing systems, and thermal management, these initiatives position Dana as the leading supplier of electrification solutions for the off-highway segment.

Dana also offers a wide selection of Brevini® motion products optimized for the unique power distribution requirements of hybrid and electric off-highway vehicles.

JLG and Dana at Bauma

At Bauma, JLG will present its leading lineup of AWPs and telehandlers in the south outdoor exhibition area at stand FS.904/5. Dana will present its wide selection of electric propulsion solutions for the construction and mining industries at Bauma in hall A3 at stands 326 and 139. The company will also present live demonstrations of an aerial work platform and mini excavator with Spicer Electrified drive technologies and high-efficiency Brevini motion products at outdoor stand 45A.9, between halls A4 and A5. For more information, visit www.dana.com/offhighway.

About JLG

JLG Industries, Inc. has been earning customer confidence and trust through innovation since 1969. Our customers are our greatest priority, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to understanding their challenges.

As the world's leading designer and manufacturer of access equipment, JLG products and personnel can be found all over the world, going above and beyond to support customers. We deliver the powerful, versatile equipment that they need, along with unsurpassed training and service, because we have a responsibility to be more than a manufacturing company. We are a partner in our customers' success, reaching out worldwide to enable performance, boost productivity, ensure uptime and support forward progress.

JLG is an Oshkosh Corporation Company [NYSE: OSK].

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, it is a people-centric organization and has been named a top employer of choice around the world, including significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.dana.com.

