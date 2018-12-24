JLK Inspection Introduces AI-based All-in-One Medical Image Diagnosis System, AIHub

JLK Inspection is a South Korean-based innovator that has developed the technology to detect and monitor more than 30 medical conditions from 14 regions of the body. The AIHuB conducts analysis from MRI, CT, X-ray and mammography imagery with an AI-enabled technology that encompasses a wide variety of diagnostic techniques to pinpoint illnesses such as stroke, Alzheimer's and cancer.

"We are excited to show how we are able to assist users with quantitative analysis of their medical images at their own convenience," states Won Tae Kim, CEO of JLK Inspection. The ability to provide optimal diagnosis support based on deep learning technologies, unique algorithms and imaging procession techniques will be a great benefit to all patients, whether suffering from minor or major ailments.

Utilizing a user-friendly interface, the AIHuB platform will provide high-quality medical management, efficient medical treatment and transparent medical services that will seamlessly connect with all other in-hospital systems. This on-site AI platform will provide real-time connection, and include neural network solvers and libraries. JLK's AIHuB offers an easy and stable integration that provides objective medical care based on AI analysis in an easy-to-analyze format.

This universal platform will allow physicians to diagnose diseases in a faster and more accurate manner from the convenience of a single central system focused on brain diseases such as ischemic strokes, hemorrhagic strokes, brain aneurysms, Alzheimer's disease, lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, coronary artery disease and digital pathology.

Demonstrating its goals and efforts, JLK has successfully raised over US$17 million in VC funding. JLK has solidified plans to go public in the near future, and has a set IPO on the KOSDAQ in the second half of 2019. The company has global market operations with offices in Silicon Valley, as well as R&D and manufacturing facilities in Seoul, South Korea.

After debuting their JBS-01K system at the RSNA (The Radiological Society of North America) annual meeting this past November, the company was proud to demonstrate their multi-diagnosis system, which has already received approval from the Korean FDA as a class III device. With the introduction of AIHuB and the high goal of providing medical imaging solutions to benefit humanity, JLK Inspection continues to introduce AI platforms that will allow people around the world to live better and healthier lives.

About JLK Inspection Inc.

JLK Inspection is a Seoul, South Korea-based medical solutions provider specializing in AI-based technology. JKL's universal AI platform is created by a combination of big data, experts, and our own unique engines & algorithms. It provides the on-site/real-time service that is seamlessly connected to all systems.

SOURCE K-ICT Born2Global Centre

Related Links

https://www.born2global.com/

