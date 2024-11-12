JLL adds AI capabilities to JLL Azara to transform data interaction for Work Dynamics clients

Application leverages JLL Falcon to deliver customized portfolio intelligence and maximize returns on investment across workplace management, operations and investment areas

The company will celebrate the next frontier of its AI journey at the New York Stock Exchange closing bell ceremony on November 13

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) announced today the reinvention of JLL Azara, an AI-powered, data analysis application designed to transform how business leaders interact with corporate real estate and facilities management data. The solution is powered by JLL Falcon, JLL's new AI platform that equips its CRE experts with the company's vast proprietary industry data to deliver timely, revenue-generating and cost-saving insights. JLL Azara is a first of its kind resource that allows corporate real estate experts to utilize a conversational interface for customized, instantaneous insights based on their unique, evolving needs.

"JLL Azara transforms complex data into actionable insights, allowing us to solve business challenges with unprecedented speed and flexibility to deliver customized insights for clients," said Neil Murray, JLL CEO, Work Dynamics.

JLL Azara addresses complex questions from JLL clients across sectors, including performance and facilities managers and business analysts, to help them make data-driven decisions with better insight and at greater speeds. Using natural language queries, users can inquire about topics like portfolio optimization, occupancy planning, capital improvement project budgeting, service provider performance and more.

"We're thrilled to bring new, innovative AI solutions to our clients to help them stay ahead in a competitive environment," said Sharad Rastogi, JLL CEO, Work Dynamics Technology. "With JLL Azara, we're able to put valuable data, decades of client queries and deep industry knowledge directly into the hands of our customers."

In its pilot testing with a global technology company, JLL Azara enabled significant improvements on analyzing workplace challenges by providing faster, more targeted insights. In one case, the application's conversational interface was key in helping the company identify a no-fault work order volume anomaly at one of their locations and accelerated corrective action. JLL Azara guides users through the query process to ensure all data is complete and accurate before running an analysis, while also adapting to each unique interaction to provide more personalized, relevant intelligence and insights.

Other AI tools powered by JLL Falcon include JLL GPT™, the first generative AI assistant purpose-built for the CRE industry, that is being rapidly adopted by JLL employees across the business and solving for over 200,000 prompts weekly.

"We're building solutions that equip our clients with better, faster and more reliable data insights through innovative AI-driven technology," said Yao Morin, JLL Global Chief Technology Officer. "JLL Azara is the latest addition to a growing portfolio of products powered by JLL Falcon and is only the beginning of what we hope to accomplish."

JLL's approach to AI is driven by the people who build, sell, invest, operate, manage and inhabit space. The company will celebrate the next frontier of its AI journey, as well as its 25th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the JLL ticker, by ringing the closing bell on November 13. Building on its last 25 years as a public company, JLL is laser-focused on continuing to grow in the near-term, with its progressive technology and AI strategy catalyzing that growth. To learn more about how JLL is delivering AI innovations to influence the future of CRE, read more here.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $20.8 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 110,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

