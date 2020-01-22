JLL again named one of FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) has been again named to FORTUNE magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. The list is a major authority on corporate reputations compiled each year by FORTUNE and Korn Ferry through a survey of 3,770 executives, directors and securities analysts

"We're proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "It's reflective of our strong commitment to doing what's best for our people, clients, investors and communities, and to shaping the future of real estate for a better world."

FORTUNE's list of World's Most Admired Companies recognizes organizations with the strongest reputations within and across industries. Korn Ferry, a global management consulting firm, has worked with FORTUNE each year since 1997 to select and rank the Most Admired Companies and identify why they are highly regarded.

The World's Most Admired Companies list, and more information on how the rankings were determined, can be found on the FORTUNE website.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has received the following U.S. and global awards in the last year:

Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies

Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity

Best Employers for Diversity Working Mother 100 Best Companies

BLACK ENTERPRISE Best Companies for Diversity

Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America

Forbes America's Most JUST Companies

Most JUST Companies Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies

Perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 93,000 as of September 30, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

SOURCE JLL-IR