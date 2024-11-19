JLL and Slate Asset Management announce technology joint venture to tackle data challenges for real estate investors

JLL Asset Beacon integrates data across the commercial real estate asset management lifecycle, paving the way for AI-generated insights





CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL and Slate Asset Management (Slate) today announced a joint venture to commercialize Slate's best-in-class technology platform for commercial real estate (CRE) professionals. The result is JLL Asset Beacon, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology platform that integrates data across asset management functions to create a real-time, end-to-end view of performance—whether it's a single asset, fund, or the entire portfolio.

JLL Asset Beacon provides CRE professionals with accurate, integrated data to make informed decisions faster, optimize portfolio performance, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for value creation. This private and secure hub captures all financial, operational, and leasing data and documents to provide a single source of truth with robust and customizable data visualization and reporting capabilities.

JLL's generative AI capabilities, powered by the recently launched JLL Falcon platform, such as lease abstraction, entity resolution, and natural language query functionality will be integrated into JLL Asset Beacon, allowing users to unlock the potential of AI to organize and derive insights from their proprietary data.

"Our software gives real estate professionals a powerful competitive edge by providing better data insights and transparency that, in turn, enable faster and more informed decision making and ultimately drive value creation," said Blair Welch, founding partner of Slate. "We have been developing, refining, and evolving this platform since Slate's inception, and it has been a key to our strategic growth. Together with JLL, we can take this platform to the next level and make it available to a broader group of users, including investment managers, allocators, asset managers and limited partners."

According to JLL Research, CRE portfolio diversification has grown over the past decade, making active asset management even more challenging. Advanced SaaS platforms such as JLL Asset Beacon validate, consolidate, and reconcile large amounts of data—helping investors maximize value through dynamic decision making.

"Active asset management is the driving force behind unlocking and enhancing value in real estate investments," said Richard Bloxam, CEO of Capital Markets at JLL. "As the market recovers, capital deployment will focus on strategies offering returns that are competitive against the higher cost of capital. By leveraging data-driven insights, JLL Asset Beacon will help clients optimize their investments throughout the asset management lifecycle, across geographies and asset classes, to enable better decisions that deliver superior returns."

Amit Koren, CEO of Leasing and Capital Markets Technology Group at JLL, added: "Slate's powerful asset management hub, combined with JLL's domain expertise and advanced AI capabilities, sets a new standard for data-driven, proactive asset management for our clients. JLL Asset Beacon will empower asset and portfolio managers with unparalleled insights, agility and efficiency for more precise decision-making about investment strategies in an increasingly complex market landscape."

JLL's Amir Leitersdorf and Iri Amirav will serve as co-CEOs of the joint venture. Both are seasoned technology entrepreneurs who joined JLL in 2021 when their company, Skyline AI, was acquired by JLL as a strategic addition to JLL's technology portfolio.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $20.8 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 111,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a global alternative investment platform. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners. Slate's platform focuses on four areas of real assets, including real estate equity, real estate credit, real estate securities, and infrastructure. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more, and follow Slate Asset Management on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

Contact: Jesse Tron

Phone: + 1 914 424 0299

Email: [email protected]





Contact: Karolina Kmiecik, Head of Communications

Phone: +1 224 848 0662

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JLL-IR