JLL Announces Details of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) will release its third quarter 2019 results Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern time, followed by a live webcast and teleconference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The link to the webcast and replay can be accessed at the Investor Relations website, ir.jll.com.

The teleconference is available by dialing into one of the following phone numbers:

United States callers: +1 877 701 6182

callers: +1 877 701 6182 International callers: +1 647 689 5462

Passcode: 2491596

For further information, please contact JLL's Investor Relations department at: JLLInvestorRelations@am.jll.com.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of nearly 92,000 as of June 30, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

Contact: Gayle Kantro

Phone: +1 312 228 2795

Email: gayle.kantro@am.jll.com

SOURCE JLL-IR

