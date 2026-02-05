JLL appoints Mencía Barreiros as Head of Communications

Proven marketing leader elevated to drive integrated global communications strategy

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL), a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management, today announced the appointment of Mencía Barreiros as Head of Communications, effective immediately.

Mencía Barreiros, JLL

In this role, Barreiros will be responsible for leading JLL's globally integrated communications strategy for internal and external audiences. She will also continue her oversight of field marketing operations, ensuring seamless alignment between communications and marketing strategies across all markets to strengthen JLL's position as a global leader.

"Mencía's appointment ensures communication excellence across all markets and business lines," said Siddharth Taparia, Chief Marketing Officer for JLL. "Her decade of institutional knowledge at JLL, combined with her strategic capabilities and proven track record, positions her perfectly to support our continued growth strategy and a strong JLL brand."

During her time at JLL, Barreiros has gained extensive experience across country, regional and global levels, holding senior roles including Head of Marketing for EMEA and Head of Marketing and Communications for Spain. Her strategic vision has been instrumental in driving key marketing initiatives across JLL's diverse portfolio.

"I'm honored to take on this expanded role leading our global communications team and driving JLL's strategic narrative as we shape the future of real estate for a better world," said Barreiros. "Our deep market expertise, global reach and talented communications team position us perfectly to support JLL's continued growth, strengthen the firm's reputation worldwide and showcase the value we create for our clients."

Prior to her tenure at JLL, Barreiros built a strong foundation in brand positioning and stakeholder communications through leadership positions at global companies including BBVA, Schroders and Meliá Hotels International.

