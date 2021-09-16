JLL arranges $250M financing for historic Dayton's project in Minneapolis

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL announced today that its Capital Markets group has arranged $250 million in financing for The Dayton's Project, a historic redevelopment incorporating Class A office, retail and dining space at 700 Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota.

JLL worked exclusively on behalf of 601 W Companies to secure the three-year, floating-rate loan through a joint venture between Winthrop Strategic Real Estate Fund and funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC.

For more than 100 years, 700 Nicollet Mall was a vital fixture in downtown Minneapolis serving as the home to Dayton's and later, Macy's department stores. The redevelopment will pay homage to the building's history and reinvent the 12-story property for the 21st century. Plans for the 1.2 million-square-foot project include modern offices with expansive floorplates, dining and retail spaces and a 45,000-square-foot food hall and market. On-site amenities will include a green rooftop terrace with skyline views, private lounge and library spaces and a health club.

The Dayton's Project is positioned in the heart of downtown Minneapolis along the city's famed skyway. This location is surrounded by retail, cultural, hospitality and entertainment offerings as well as numerous corporate neighbors. Additionally, The Dayton's Project is convenient to major area thoroughfares, including Interstates 394, 94 and 35W providing connectivity throughout the greater Minneapolis and St. Paul area.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Senior Managing Directors Jaime Fink, Jeffrey Bramson, Bruce Miller and Keith Largay.

JLL's Capital Markets group is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients — whether investment sales advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

About 601 W Companies

The principals of 601W oversee one of America's leading private real estate acquisitions, ownership, development, and management portfolios in the country. Over the past 25 years, 601W has acquired many substantial and well-known commercial properties throughout the country, aggregating more than 45 million square feet with a collective value in excess of $12 billion. In relation to these deals, 601W has raised more than $3 billion in equity, mostly from longstanding investors, and has consummated transactions involving fifty major offices buildings, including 12 in Manhattan.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 92,000 as of June 30, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Connect with us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll

https://twitter.com/jll

https://www.instagram.com/jll

Contact: Kristen Murphy, JLL Senior Manager, Public Relations

Phone: +1 617-848-1572

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JLL

Related Links

https://www.jll.com

