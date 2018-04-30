JLL arranges $305 million sale of 175 West Jackson in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Proving that Chicago remains one of the top office investment markets in the country, JLL Capital Markets today announced the $305 million sale of 175 West Jackson, a 1.43 million-square-foot, Class A tower in the city's Central Loop submarket. JLL represented the seller, an ultra-high net worth European family advised by Extell Development, in the sale to a Brookfield-sponsored private real estate fund.

International Director Bruce Miller and Managing Director Nooshin Felsenthal led the JLL team handling the sale.

175 West Jackson in Chicago.

"The timing of the opportunity was excellent as 175 West Jackson is positioned to benefit from the billions of dollars of investment in surrounding projects," said Felsenthal.

"The next stage of 175 West Jackson's life as a progressive downtown Chicago work environment will be exciting to see," added Miller. "Brookfield is a globally recognized asset manager with a stellar reputation and an innate ability to find and execute value-add strategies that redefine buildings."

Built in 1912 and designed by famed Chicago architect Daniel H. Burnham, 175 West Jackson provides tenants easy access to public transit and is one block from the Brown, Red, Blue, Pink and Purple El lines. The building is also walking distance to Chicago Union Station and Ogilvie Transportation Center, the city's main commuter rail hubs. The building's amenities include rooftop decks, a conference center and a recently renovated state-of-the-art fitness center.

