JLL arranges $354M total capitalization for Long Island City industrial project

The 734,000-square-foot development features a pioneering design unlike any other multi-story industrial product in New York City

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Capital Markets announced today that it arranged the $354 million total capitalization for 28-90 Review Ave., a 4.03-acre, industrial development totalling 734,000 square feet in Long Island City, New York.

JLL represented Innovo Property Group LLC in securing construction financing through Axos and Cerberus Capital Management. Additionally, JLL lined up the equity with IPG and Goldman Sachs (GS) Asset Management's Urban Investment Group.

28-90 Review Avenue

Positioned strategically in the Long Island City (LIC) submarket, the property's location is ideal for multi-story industrial product with direct access to Manhattan, LIC, Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx. The building is advantageously positioned along Long Island's main truck route I-495, providing access to a variety of major transportation routes and critical distribution hubs, including LaGuardia Airport (8.2 miles) and John F Kennedy Airport (12.4 miles).

The JLL Capital Markets team was led by Senior Managing Director Christopher Peck, Managing Director Peter Rotchford, Senior Director Tyler Peck and Director Nicco Lupo.

"28-90 Review Ave. will arrive to market during a severe imbalance in supply and demand in the New York City market," said Christopher Peck. "IPG's intimate knowledge of the property and market trends, coupled with Goldman Sachs' extensive investing experience, position the investment as a generational development opportunity of unparalleled scale within one of the world's most desirable logistics markets, where demand is skyrocketing and supply has not kept pace."

