Sculptor Diversified Real Estate Income Trust and Trinity acquire 809-room luxury beachfront property

MIAMI, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL's Hotels & Hospitality group announced today that it has arranged the $835 million sale and $690 million financing for the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, an 809-room luxury beachfront property in Southwest Florida.

JLL represented the seller, Barings, in the transaction. A joint venture between Sculptor Real Estate and Trinity Investments acquired the asset. JLL also worked on behalf of the borrowers to secure a five-year, floating-rate loan through Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase & Co., which is securitized in a stand-alone CMBS offering.

JLL arranges $835M sale and $690M financing of JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort

The resort sits on 26.7 acres with a quarter mile of resort-controlled beachfront along three miles of private beaches on Florida's Gulf Coast, 15 miles south of Naples. The property features 809 rooms and suites with private balconies, including a 94-room Paradise by Sirene adults-only component. The resort operates The Members Club at Marco, a private membership club with approximately 700 members.

The property includes more than 140,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Amenities include 12 restaurants and dining venues, two championship 18-hole golf courses spanning more than 400 acres, a 24,000-square-foot spa, five outdoor swimming pools, four tennis courts, fitness and business centers and an entertainment venue.

MassMutual, through its global asset manager Barings, has owned the resort for decades. In 2018, Barings completed a $320 million renovation that included the addition of the adults-only tower, new facades and guest room and lobby improvements. The property was rebranded under the JW Marriott luxury flag following completion of that work.

The JLL's Hotels and Hospitality team was led by Americas CEO Kevin Davis, President Americas Daniel C. Peek, Senior Managing Director Andrew Dickey, Managing Director Mike Huth, Senior Directors Maciej Polek and Wyatt Krapf, Senior Analyst Jesse Pohl and Analyst Jade Lewin.

"The successful execution of this transaction across both equity and debt underscores the depth of JLL's capital markets platform and our relationships with buyers and lenders focused on high-quality hotel assets," said Davis. "Luxury beachfront resorts of this caliber remain among the most sought-after assets in the hospitality sector, particularly properties like the JW Marriott Marco Island that combine scale, irreplaceable coastal positioning, championship golf amenities and recurring membership income — attributes that generate stable cash flows and provide insulation against market volatility while offering meaningful upside potential."

JLL's Capital Markets group is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The group's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients, including investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, M&A and corporate finance, loan sales, equity & fund placement, net lease, derivative advisory and energy & infrastructure advisory. The group has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

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About JLL

JLL (NYSE:JLL) is a leading global commercial real estate services and investment management company with annual revenue of $26.1 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 113,000 as of March 31, 2026. For over 200 years, clients have trusted JLL, a Fortune 500® company, to help them confidently buy, build, occupy, manage and invest across a variety of industries and property types, including office, industrial, hotel, multi-family, retail and data center properties. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY. Powered by rich global datasets and leading technology capabilities, we provide coordinated, end-to-end delivery of real estate services for a broad range of global clients who represent a wide variety of industries. Through LaSalle Investment Management, we invest for clients on a global basis in both private assets and publicly traded real estate securities. For further information, visit jll.com.

Grace Lewis, JLL PR

Phone: +1 903 520 3478

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JLL