JLL Climbs Barron's Most Sustainable Companies List

Firm recognized for strong environmental, social and governance efforts for fourth consecutive year

CHICAGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) has been named to Barron's 2023 list of the Most Sustainable U.S. Companies for the fourth consecutive year. JLL ranked sixth, moving up 14 spots from the 2022 list.

"This recognition acknowledges our commitment to the highest standards of environmental, social and corporate governance," says Erin Meezan, Chief Sustainability Officer for JLL. "Remaining dedicated to these principles will allow us to create more value by building a more sustainable, diverse and inclusive future."

The list is compiled by Barron's in collaboration with Calvert Research and Management based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance by the 1,000 largest U.S. publicly traded companies by market value. Calvert analyzes how companies perform according to five key constituencies including shareholders, employees, customers, community, and planet, and determines the top 100 rankings based on more than 230 ESG performance indicators.

JLL puts a new lens on sustainability investments, showing clients that what's good for the planet can also be good for business. JLL continues to be recognized globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to sustainability. JLL has received the following awards in the last year:

Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies

Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies

