JLL earns 100% on Corporate Equality Index for seventh consecutive year

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) announced today that it earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. This is the seventh consecutive year that JLL received the top mark, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to an inclusive culture.

Some of JLL's U.S. corporate policies and practices that helped earn a 100% score include:

inclusive spousal and domestic partner health benefits, including adoption benefits

transgender-inclusive health benefits

mandatory manager/supervisor trainings on JLL's non-discrimination policy that includes gender identity and sexual orientation

written gender-transition guidelines documenting supportive policy and practice on issues pertinent to a workplace gender transition

targeted recruiting efforts to the LGBTQ community

an active supplier diversity program with certified LGBTQ-owned businesses

"I could not be more proud to work for JLL, a company that has consistently kept pace with the diversity and inclusion policies and culture necessary to maintain a score of 100 on the CEI," said Patricia Raicht, national lead of JLL's Building Pride Business Resource Group (BRG) and Senior Research Director. "When employees feel they belong at work, they can focus all their creative energy on their job and clients. JLL creates that environment."

JLL's Building Pride BRG is one example of how the company creates a secure, respectful and accepting environment for professionals of all sexual orientations, gender identities and their allies. Through external partnerships with organizations like PFLAG and Out & Equal, and events celebrating Pride Month and National Coming Out Day, Building Pride helps to drive awareness and inclusion for the LGBTQ community and its allies across the globe.

"Our Business Resource Groups support our firm's diversity and inclusion initiatives by helping to create a sense of belonging and empowering all employees to bring their authentic self to work," said Jonathan Coleman, JLL's Head of BRG Partnerships. "This enables us to have a more inclusive work environment where everyone feels welcomed, valued and respected."

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 57% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. JLL's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

Early this week, JLL announced the hiring of Ingrid Jacobs as its Head of Diversity & Inclusion, further strengthening the company's commitment to increasing the diversity of its workforce and fostering a truly inclusive environment for JLL's 93,000 employees around the world.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice . JLL has received the following U.S. and global awards in the last year:

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America

Drucker Institute WSJ Management Top 250

Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies

Fortune World's Most Admired Companies

Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion in 2019, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 92,000 as of September 30, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Connect with us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll

https://twitter.com/jll

Contact: Jessica Wozniak

Phone: +312 228 3950

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JLL-IR