JLL earns spot on Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) has been included on the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), along with 324 other companies across 50 industries. The GEI expanded in 2020 to represent 42 countries and regions. Companies range from a variety of industries, including automotive, banking, consumer services, engineering and construction and retail.

(PRNewsfoto/JLL-IR)

"Building and fostering a truly inclusive and diverse culture promotes richer discussions and better decision making," said Mary Bilbrey, JLL's Chief Human Resources Officer. "We continue to hold ourselves accountable for achieving greater gender equality and are committed to transparency with our people and our clients about our progress. We are honored to be recognized by Bloomberg for our efforts."

The GEI tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand.

"The 325 companies included in the 2020 GEI have shown their commitment to transparency and demonstrated leadership in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. "Disclosure of company statistics and practices is an important first step in supporting gender equality globally."

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2020 GEI have provided a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate. JLL was included in this year's index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework's five pillars.

Both the framework and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. The GEI is a reference index and is not for use as a financial benchmark. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company's investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of USD1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the index. To learn more please visit the GEI website.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has received the following U.S. and global awards in the last year:

Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies

FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies

Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity

Best Employers for Diversity Working Mother 100 Best Companies

BLACK ENTERPRISE Best Companies for Diversity

Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America

Forbes America's Most JUST Companies

Most JUST Companies Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies

Perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 93,000 as of September 30, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Connect with us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll

https://twitter.com/jll



Contact: Jessica Wozniak

Phone: +1 312 228 3950

Email: jessica.wozniak@am.jll.com

SOURCE JLL-IR

Related Links

http://www.jll.com

