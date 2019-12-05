JLL earns top 10 ranking on America's Most Responsible Companies list, leading real estate and housing industry

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) was ranked number one among the largest U.S public companies in Real Estate and Housing, and number 10 overall in the list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2020, published for the first time by Newsweek.

JLL is strongly committed to being a responsible company. Through the firm's Building a Better Tomorrow sustainability strategy, JLL uses its global expertise, reach and leadership position to take actions that contribute to a better world. In the last 12 months:

JLL averted 239,749 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions by advising on renewable energy projects and helped clients achieve a record 254 sustainable building certifications, globally.

The firm's employees worldwide committed 12,245 days of time to community causes. In partnership with Feeding America, JLL is on track to provide 1 million meals for those in need in the United States.

JLL also continues to be recognized for female representation and advancement, a reflection of the firm's inclusive culture that supports employees and their families' wellbeing.

"JLL is pleased to be recognized by Newsweek as a company striving to drive positive change. This accolade is reflective of our dedicated employees who partner with our clients and collaborate with our communities every day to make a difference," says Richard Batten, Global Chief Sustainability Officer, JLL. "We are Building a Better Tomorrow everywhere we can."

America's Most Responsible Companies 2020 recognizes the top 300 most responsible U.S. companies spanning 14 industries based on detailed analysis covering Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) areas.

Newsweek partnered with global data research firm Statista Inc. to publish the ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies. Statista worked from a universe of 2,000 U.S public companies to determine which firms were responsible business leaders. The analysis included an independent survey among 6,500 U.S. citizens, and research based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate annual reports, sustainability reports and other sources. See Newsweek's site for more information on the methodology and the full list of companies.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its efforts in responsible business, ethics and corporate citizenship. The firm has received the following U.S. and global awards in the last year:

Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies

FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies

Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity

Best Employers for Diversity Working Mother 100 Best Companies

NAFE Top Companies for Executive Women

Perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

BLACK ENTERPRISE Best Companies for Diversity

ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence

National Business Group on Health Best Employers: Excellence in Health and Well-Being

Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America

Forbes America's Most JUST Companies

