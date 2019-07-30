JLL earns two more diversity and inclusion accolades

CHICAGO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting its position as an employer of choice, JLL (NYSE: JLL) recently earned two more prestigious diversity and inclusion accolades.

(PRNewsfoto/JLL-IR)

Diversity Best Practices, a division of Working Mother Media, included JLL in its third-annual Inclusion Index. The index represents leaders in creating inclusive workplaces. JLL qualified as a Top 10% Inclusion Index Company, a new category added this year for the highest-scoring of the 148 organizations that participated. Organizations were measured in three key areas: best practices in the recruitment, retention and advancement of people from under-represented groups; company culture, including leadership accountability; and transparency and improvement in year-to-year demographic diversity.

Additionally, JLL was named one of the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" by the Disability Equality Index (DEI). A joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), DEI serves as the nation's most comprehensive annual benchmarking tool enabling America's leading corporations to self-report their disability policies and practices. Participants included 180 businesses across 28 sectors such as financial services, technology, insurance and health care. JLL's score reflects programs and policies ranging from building accessibility, to its possABILITY employee resource group, to strong partnerships with organizations including Best Buddies and Special Olympics.

"We're honored to be recognized as a leader in creating an inclusive employee environment," said Greg O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer, JLL Americas. "We succeed through inclusion and celebrate diversity of thought throughout our organization, and we're committed to ensuring each employee feels welcome to bring their whole self to work. This includes their gender, ethnicity, race, religion, sexual orientation, ability, education, generation and thinking style."

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has received the following U.S. and global awards in the last year:

Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies

FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies

The Drucker Institute's Management Top 250

JUST 100 (America's Most JUST Companies)

Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity

Best Employers for Diversity Working Mother 100 Best Companies

NAFE Top Companies for Executive Women

Perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

BLACK ENTERPRISE Best Companies for Diversity

ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 91,000 as of March 31, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Connect with us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll

https://twitter.com/jll

Contact: William Polk

Phone: +1 312 228 3943

Email: William.Polk@am.jll.com

SOURCE JLL-IR