JLL enhances data center capabilities with strategic acquisition

CHICAGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As data center demand continues to surge, JLL (NYSE: JLL) today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire SKAE Power Solutions (SKAE), a New York-based provider of data center technical and project management services. This acquisition of SKAE enables JLL to provide solutions across the full data center lifecycle and adds significant technical depth to its existing offerings. The transaction is expected to close shortly, subject to customary closing conditions.

"As we help clients navigate evolving real estate needs driven by the rise in data center demand, we welcome the SKAE team and are excited to enhance our delivery of technical services for our clients' critical assets," said Neil Murray, CEO of Work Dynamics, JLL. "With the continued growth of the global data center market, we're seeing increased opportunity to deliver the specialized expertise required to manage and maintain these assets. This acquisition immediately enhances our ability to expertly support our clients' data center solutions now, and into the future."

JLL's recent Global Data Center Outlook revealed how AI and machine learning are prompting a fundamental shift in data center design, site selection and investment approach. Over the next five years, consumers and businesses will generate twice as much data as all the data created over the past 10 years, prompting data center storage capacity to grow from 10.1 zettabytes (ZB) in 2023 to an expected 21.0 ZB in 2027. SKAE's expertise in planning and engineering, installation of critical infrastructure, testing, facilities maintenance, and operations will enhance JLL's ability to support clients with crucial data center site selection, design, testing and commissioning, upgrades, and operations management.

Since 1998, SKAE cofounders Peter Skae and John McPartland and their team have delivered technical data center needs across a variety of industries including finance, healthcare, education, and government. SKAE's 75 employees will join JLL Work Dynamics, led by Peter Skae who will report to Matt Landek, Americas Managing Director for Data Centers. The acquisition will form JLL's Technical Services division within the Data Center vertical and operate as SKAE, a JLL company.

"SKAE will be key in scaling JLL's capacity to meet clients' needs and accelerating our abilities in data center management," said Sanjay Rishi, Americas CEO of Work Dynamics, JLL. "Combining SKAE's regional expertise and talent with JLL's global, comprehensive suite of solutions will both complement and expand our technical services capabilities."

"We were immediately drawn to the values upheld throughout JLL's global organization, and how closely they reflect our principles at SKAE – particularly JLL's safety-driven culture, and focus on people, procedures, and policies," said Peter Skae, Principal, SKAE. "We are looking forward to joining the organization to bring our data center solutions expertise to JLL's clients."

Layer 7 Capital acted as a financial advisor to SKAE Power Solutions in this transaction.

